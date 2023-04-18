2025 Buick Electra E5 - Profile Photo: Buick

• Buick has shared more information about its future – and first - electric SUV, the Electra E5.

• The EV will offer different configurations with varying powertrains and outputs.

• The 2025 Buick Electra E5 will first launch in China, but it is expected in North America.

Even as Buick this week introduced a new gasoline-powered model, the Envista subcompact SUV, the automaker is taking its first steps towards electrification. The first EV to arrive is the 2025 Electra E5, scheduled for 2024.

A lot of information has been leaked about it, including images and dimensions that place it, to give you an idea, between the Envison and Enclave SUVs in terms of length. Now we have more details about its technical specifications.

2025 Buick Electra E5 Avenir - Front Photo: Buick

For example, the brand's first electric vehicle to use General Motors' (GM) Ultium platform will be available in China, where it will launch first, with two- or four-wheel drive configurations via single- or dual-motor powertrains. Buyers will have a choice of 68- or 80-kWh batteries. Different trim levels will be available, including the more upscale Avenir variant.

In all, the 2025 Buick Electra E5 will be available in five different forms. We'll have to wait to know the details about the Canadian lineup, though; there may be some minor differences.

2025 Buick Electra E5 Avenir - Three-quarters rear Photo: Buick

For now, the offer begins with the Standard Range model, which makes 241 hp and 243 lb-ft of torque, obtained via the smaller battery pack. According to the CLTC evaluation cycle used in China, range for this version is 545 km. It’s generally estimated that this cycle is 35-percent more generous than the EPA cycle that determines range in North America, which means we can expect a model offering around 355 km here.

The Long Range version is equipped with a less-powerful electric motor (good for 201 hp), but with the bigger battery. That, of course, translates into a longer range - about 620 km in China, which would mean something like 403 km for us.

Both models will be available with a slightly higher trim level, the Enjoy.

2025 Buick Electra E5 Avenir - Interior Photo: Buick

Above that version comes the Avenir edition. Its dual-motor configuration offers a little more power at 283 hp and 343 lb-ft of torque. This model uses the larger battery and promises a range of 603 km, or in the area of 392 km in North America.

Buick says it will take about 28 minutes to raise the battery's energy level from 30 to 80 percent. Normally, we’re given figures covering the 10- to 80-percent range; we'll have to add a few minutes to the estimate to give an accurate idea of that element.

We're eagerly awaiting this model, which will certainly help Buick rejuvenate its customer base.