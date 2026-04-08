Buick Working on New Sedan for North America?

General Motors is reportedly preparing a new sedan primarily designed for the North American market.

This is according to a report published by Automotive News, citing as its source a subcontractor commissioned to manufacture parts for GM.

2018 Buick Regal | Photo: D.Boshouwers

A sedan in a universe nearly empty of them

This would mark a return into territory abandoned some time ago. When Buick retired the Regal at the close of the 2020 model-year, it became an SUV-only brand. Currently, the brand’s ‘four-E’ lineup consists of four SUVs of various sizes: Envista, Encore GX, Envision and Enclave.

See also: 2025 Buick Envista Review: Affordable Elegance, But Still No All-Wheel Drive

See also: 2025 Buick Enclave Review: Promises and Realities

Bringing a sedan back to the Buick catalog could certainly allow the brand to stand out, given that Chrysler and Lincoln no longer offer cars either. Such a product could satisfy the needs of a more traditional clientele.

A structure shared with the Cadillac CT5 and Chevrolet Camaro

According to Automotive News, the future Buick sedan would use the platform developed for the next generation of the Cadillac CT5 and Chevrolet Camaro.

All three - the future Buick sedan, the Cadillac CT5 and the Chevrolet Camaro - would be assembled at GM’s plant in Lansing, Michigan. Production of the new CT5 and Camaro is scheduled to begin as early as the fall of 2027. It should be noted that this facility also handles assembly of the CT4, production of which is set to end this coming June.

1987 Buick Regal Grand National | Photo: Buick

2007 Buick LaCrosse | Photo: Buick

What name for the future Buick Sedan?

This is still at the rumour stage, so of course, GM has had nothing official to say about the model, least of all what nameplate it might have in mind for it. But speculating is fun and it costs nothing. Might GM endow the new Buick sedan with an all-new name? Could be. There are also multiple possibilities if the automaker wants to pick an old nameplate off the shelf. How about Roadmaster, Regal, Century, or even Park Avenue? All avenues are possible at this time. Stay tuned!