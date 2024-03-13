Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Cadillac Announces, Teases New Opulent Velocity concept

Opulent Velocity concept, first teaser image
Photo: Cadillac
Daniel Rufiange
 GM’s luxury brand also sees performance as a virtue in its future EVs

Cadillac has announced a new concept called the Opulent Velocity. The announcement comes with a teaser image and a video that’s blurry and doesn't give away much about the model – except to emphasize that it’s performance-oriented. 

Unveiling of Opulent Velocity concept

General Motors' luxury brand goal here is to give folks a taste of what all-electric performance could be like, as it envisions it. If we freeze the video as the vehicle moves towards us, we can see that it is (probably) a car, a high-end sports car. 

But while the concept is obviously future-focused, it also aims to celebrate the brand's past and present, Cadillac explains, while taking the time to emphasize the heritage of the V Series. 

The prototype's name serves to underline the brand's duality, capable of delivering great luxury, but also a high level of performance. 

“Opulent Velocity is designed to foreshadow a zero emissions expression of performance and modern luxury leadership,” said Bryan Nesbitt, Cadillac's Executive Director of Global Design.

In short, what we're getting a glimpse of is the electric future of the V philosophy, the one that gave us models like the CT4-V and CT5-V (including the Blackwing variants).

The announcement of this concept also serves to celebrate 20 years of the V Series at the 12 Hours of Sebring, the company adds. 

It's easy to forget, but Cadillac is very much involved in motor racing, which represents a testing ground for the brand. What it learns on the track can then migrate to the vehicles found in its dealerships. 

All good news for performance enthusiasts.

