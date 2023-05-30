• Porsche will unveil what it describes as its vision of the sports car of the future on June 8.

• Will the company show a future production mode, a concept or a supercar in the spirit of the now-defunct 918 Spyder?

• June 8 marks the 75th anniversary of Porsche's first car, the 356, getting road approval.

Porsche is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, and will be marking the occasion in style on June 8, the same date on which the brand's first car, the 356, was given road approval in 1948.

The special one-hour event will be broadcast live around the world, in both English and German. It will be cut into five segments: Heritage, Zeitgeist (the representation of a historical period), Performance, Pioneering Spirit and Dreams.

We’re promised music, light shows, choreography and vehicles, past and present. Most noteworthy, though, Porsche will unveil what it calls its vision of the sports car of the future. Obviously, this descriptive can mean several things so the speculation is off and running.

Since the company is referring to a vision of the future, it’s reasonable to imagine it presentating of a concept. However, we could also see a future electric production model, as we know that Porsche is working on a battery-powered version of the 718 (Boxster and Cayman). The idea of a future 911 hybrid is not out of the question, but it would be less linked to a vision of the future, as it would still rely on a gasoline engine.

We could also see a new supercar, say something in the spirit of the 918 Spyder produced from 2013 to 2015. Porsche has made it clear, however, that a new flagship model isn't just around the corner, as battery technology must evolve first. Still, we could be shown a concept vision.

Michael Steiner, member of Porsche's Research and Development Executive Committee, said that the new battery is currently in the design phase with subsidiary Cellforce Group and that it should be introduced within the next two years.

As you can see, speculation can go in any direction. We'll have to see what the company reveals on June 8. One thing's for sure: the company is keeping the mystery alive.