Chrysler, the nearly century-old brand now part of the Stellantis group, will unveil a concept on February that could well become the brand's first all-electric model. The announcement of that came with a first teaser image.

It’s expected the concept is based on the Airflow prototype, which has been on display at a number of auto shows over the past year or so since it was first presented in 2022.

The teaser image shows part of the model. The image is vague, but it harbours a message that many online were quick to interpret.

Stellantis did not provide any significant details about the vehicle, except to say that it will be an “innovative new concept.” Two more images will be unveiled over the next few days that promise to deliver a better idea of what's in store next week... and of the brand's electric future.

As for the little secret lurking in the image shared this week, we can see the word Halcyon, inverted and arranged horizontally. This name was reserved by Stellantis at the end of last year.

The name Halcyon is visible on the image Photo: Chrysler

We can guess this will be the name of the concept. As for the name of the eventual production version, if it sees the light of day, we'll see whether Halcyon is retained in due time.

The image shown is most likely that of the vehicle seen from above, but it's obviously a sketch. We'll have to wait and see.

What we do know is that Chrysler is planning its next model for 2025, as Chrysler CEO Christine Feuell has already confirmed. The model should be a compact SUV - like the Airflow concept.

And since the brand is aiming for 2025, we can expect to see a concept close to production next week, with a presentation of the road-ready version by the end of the year.

One thing's for sure, things have to get going soon at Chrysler. Otherwise, we'll soon be talking about the brand in the past tense. With the departure of the Chrysler 300, only minivans remain in the lineup.