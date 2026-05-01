Cadillac is marking its Formula 1 Team’s entry into the Big F1 Show at the Miami Grand Prix, with the ultra-limited CT5-V Blackwing F1 Collector Series. The special edition represents the most powerful V-Series model in the brand’s history and marks Cadillac's official 2026 entry into the Formula 1 grid.

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Performance specifications

The F1 Collector Series is powered by a 6.2L supercharged V8 engine, upgraded in collaboration with GM Motorsports. Output jumps to 685 hp and 673 lb-ft of torque, surpassing the standard Blackwing's figures.

The vehicle is offered exclusively with a 6-speed manual transmission. Every unit also comes standard with Cadillac’s Precision Package, a suite of chassis and suspension enhancements designed for optimized track performance.

| Photo: Cadillac

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Formula 1-inspired design

The CT5-V Blackwing F1 Collector Series is finished in a specialized Midnight Stone Frost paint with a monochromatic theme intended to mirror the Cadillac Formula 1 livery. Key exterior features include:

• Carbon Flash Metallic wheels paired with Harbour Gray Metallic brake calipers.

• Carbon-fibre lower bodywork accented by a Switchblade Silver pinstripe.

• Gloss black badging and monochrome Cadillac crests.

The series incorporates various official F1 and FIA logos throughout the vehicle. Notable accents include a CNC-machined and laser-etched supercharger cover created by GM Motorsports, 3D-printed shifter medallions, and F1 seat graphics. The rocker panels and carbon-fibre centre console also feature FIA branding under the clear coat.

| Photo: Cadillac

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Availability and production

Production of the CT5-V Blackwing F1 Collector Series is scheduled to begin in mid-2026. Availability is extremely restricted, with only 26 units total slated for production for the North American market (U.S. and Canada combined).

The car is set to make its Canadian debut in Montreal during the Canadian Grand Prix weekend later this month. Each of the vehicles produced will include a unique builder’s badge with serialization to denote its place within the limited production run.

| Photo: Cadillac

| Photo: Cadillac

| Photo: Cadillac