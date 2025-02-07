Cadillac unveiled the first V model from its electric division earlier this year. The 2026 Lyriq-V is expected later this year and instantly become the most powerful model in the brand's history, with a 0-100 km/h time of 3.5 seconds.

And now the luxury division of General Motors (GM) is working on a second electric V model, this time with the new Optiq compact SUV.

Camouflaged versions of the model have been spotted on test drives, with details that clearly indicate it's an Optiq-V. Namely, the SUV features a new front bumper with a subtle spoiler, as well as a singular mesh pattern for the lower air intake.

At the rear, a diffuser seems to be part of the equation and a spoiler is visible at the top of the tailgate. One of the vehicles seen also wore side skirts. Finally, the brake discs are larger and the calipers appear to resemble Brembo units, of the kind found with the Lyriq-V. Wheel size was the same as with the regular model, 21 inches.

The 2025 Cadillac Optiq | Photo: D.Boshouwers

We'll have to wait and see what other features are integrated into the model. Many of those will be ones already found in the Lyriq-V, for instance a unique sound system, and a driving mode that lets you customize steering and throttle sensitivity settings.

Spy shots tell us nothing about power output, and that remains unknown. The Lyriq-V offers a maximum of 615 hp and 650 lb-ft of torque. The Optiq's battery is smaller than its sibling’s (85 kWh compared to 102 kWh), but advances in other details could allow engineers to equal the numbers of the Optiq-V. To be continued.

The Cadillac Optiq-V is expected later this year as a 2026 model.