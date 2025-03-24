• Auto123 gets in a first test of the 2025 Cadillac Optiq.

San Francisco, CA - Cadillac is in the process of replacing all its internal combustion SUVs with electric models. With the XT5 bowing out in 2025, the lineup welcomes the Optiq, which offers more power and elegance and represents Cadillac's vision of the future.

The XT4, also soon to depart, will in turn be replaced by the Vistiq.

2025 Cadillac Optiq - What's New?

While the Optiq slots in below the Lyriq in the range, it's not just a supporting act. With its two electric motors and standard all-wheel drive, it offers 300 hp and 354 lb-ft of torque.

Built on the same platform as the Chevrolet Equinox and Blazer EV, the Cadillac model offers a more luxurious experience. But this common platform allows for economies of scale at GM and an attractive price for a premium product with the Cadillac logo.

2025 Cadillac Optiq, in profile | Photo: B.Charette

Design of the 2025 Cadillac Optiq: 9.0/10

The Optiq compact SUV looks dynamic without falling into the trap of excess. Its well-sloped windshield, short hood, and backlit Black Crystal grille give it a style that's both modern and athletic.

Add to that daytime running lights and taillights angled inwards for a “glued to the road” visual effect. Cadillac plays with perception, and it works.

And for those who like to customize their ride, two trims are on the menu: Luxury (with chrome accents) and Sport (all black).

2025 Cadillac Optiq, steering wheel, dash | Photo: Cadillac

2025 Cadillac Optiq, interior | Photo: Cadillac

2025 Cadillac Optiq Interior - 8.5/10

Inside, Cadillac has opted for a daring mix: recycled fabric (yes, fabric!) and PaperWood (a mix of tulip poplar and newspaper). It may not be what you expect, but the result is interesting and very effective. And to divert the attention of purists, there’s the elegant 33-inch curved 9K screen dominating the dashboard.

Fortunately, Cadillac hasn't succumbed to the temptation of sticking all the controls onto the screen or on haptic buttons. Nope, we have here physical buttons on the steering wheel, on the doors, and even for the climate system. A big thank you to the engineers who figured it best that drivers should be able to keep their eyes on the road.

In the second row, you have very generous passenger space. That’s partly due to the absence of a front trunk, which allowed for more space for the second row. Cargo space is ample with 744 litres of space behind the second row and 1,603 litres with the seats folded down.

2025 Cadillac Optiq, data, multimedia screens | Photo: Cadillac

Technology in the 2025 Cadillac Optiq – 8.0/10

The Cadillac Optiq features a state-of-the-art technological arsenal, confirming that the future is now. Most impressively, it comes standard with the Super Cruise hands-free semi-autonomous driving system usable on certain roads (with a three-year subscription included; after that, you pay).

The sound experience is equally high-end thanks to a 19-speaker AKG system with Dolby Atmos, guaranteeing concert hall-worthy audio immersion.

As for driving assistance, we have the expected features: adaptive cruise control, collision alert, automatic parking and much more.

The integration of Google Assistant and Google Maps facilitates navigation and interaction with the vehicle, making old-generation GPS obsolete. Two major absentees, however: no Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. GM is going with an integrated Google system, and those who live and breathe in symbiosis with their smartphones will have to get used to it.

2025 Cadillac Optiq, front | Photo: B.Charette

2025 Cadillac Optiq Powertrain – 8.0/10

The Optiq relies on a two-motor system: a synchronous motor at the front for efficiency and an asynchronous motor at the rear for punch. You have instant throttle response and maximized energy recovery. As mentioned, you have 300 hp and 354 lb-ft of torque.

To help ensure all this power sticks to the ground, Cadillac has installed Passive Plus suspensions that are capable of reading the road and differentiating between turns and road imperfections for better handling. It’s a suspension originally developed for the Corvette and the CT4/CT5 Blackwing.

For fast charging, a 150-kW charger adds 127 km in 10 minutes. And for home, owners can rely on a dual-level charging cable compatible with 110V and 240V, so you don't have to run to public charging stations.

2025 Cadillac Optiq, three-quarters rear | Photo: B.Charette

Driving the 2025 Cadillac Optiq - 8.0/10

Our driving day began on a wet road under the rain. Coincidentally, we experienced a situation we hadn’t previously seen in any other vehicle. An electronic driving system malfunction – we assume that’s what it was – meant our test model experienced partial steering paralysis, making driving unpredictable and dangerous.

This problem manifested itself as jumps in the steering wheel, caused by what appeared to be interference or a software malfunction affecting the power steering. Due to an erroneous trajectory detection or a conflict between the steering sensors and the control module, the system tried to correct by sending jerky pulses to the power steering motor, causing a sensation of trembling or irregular resistance in the steering wheel. This occurred several times in the morning, and it wasn’t just us - several other journalists had experienced the same thing.

The folks from Cadillac were a little mystified by our problem. That said, in the afternoon, zero problems. Solid, reassuring and even benevolent driving.

2025 Cadillac Optiq, three-quarters front | Photo: B.Charette

The eAWD all-wheel drive offers instant acceleration and catapults you towards the horizon in silence, while the configurable drive modes adapt to your desires, whether it's a zen ride along the Pacific Ocean or a more dynamic attack in the mountains with Sport mode.

In terms of comfort, the adaptive suspension swallows road imperfections with assurance, while the electronic power steering and optimized chassis offer impeccable road holding, even in tight turns. As a bonus, Super Cruise allows you to drive in hands-free mode on many sections of highway in North America. Add to that adaptive cruise control, automatic parking assistance and front collision alert, and you get a co-pilot as attentive as a British butler.

Inside, the atmosphere is hushed thanks to advanced soundproofing, and if you want to turn the cabin into a concert hall, the AKG Dolby Atmos audio system is there for that. All topped off by a head-up display (HUD) that projects essential information onto the windshield.

In the end, the afternoon at the wheel went smoothly. Let's just hope that the morning incident was an isolated case of ghosts in the machine. For sure, Cadillac will want to have that fixed though; we’ll know more when we test the Optiq for a longer stretch this summer.

Energy consumption

The announced range of 486 km will undoubtedly be a little less with the 21-inch wheels. By comparison, the Chevrolet Equinox EV, equipped with a less powerful version of this powertrain, announces a range of 459 km.

Intelligent energy management and a low drag coefficient should nevertheless allow for optimized energy consumption. Cadillac announces consumption of 18.8 kWh/100 km on highway and 22.3 kWh/100 km in city for a combined average of 20.4 kWh/100 km. Our test day ended with a reading of around 22 kWh/100 km.

2025 Cadillac Optiq, rear | Photo: B.Charette

The final word

Cadillac is well on its way to its goal of offering an all-electric roster. That doesn’t guarantee that the Optiq will seduce brand enthusiasts just like that. It will have to fight to make a place for itself in an increasingly competitive market.

2025 Cadillac Optiq Canadian pricing

Helping its cause will be the pricing announced by Cadillac. The entry-level Luxury and Sport models start at $62,499, while the Luxury 2 and Sport 2 models sit at $66,499. This is better than what consumers can expect with rivals like the Tesla Model Y, and the upcoming BMW iX3.

