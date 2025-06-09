Cadillac has unveiled the 2026 Optiq-V, a new version of the EV that continues the performance philosophy of the V-Series, which is now in its fifth generation since its debut in 2004 (and now goes electric for the first time). The Optiv-V combines the performance heritage of the V-Series with a zero-emission powertrain and a distinctive design.

Cadillac Optiq-V, charging port | Photo: Cadillac

Powertrain of the 2026 Cadillac Optiq-V

The Optiq-V promises impressive performance, going by the figures: Cadillac estimates 519 hp and 650 lb-ft of torque when "Velocity Max" mode is engaged. With that in play, the SUV can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph (96.5 km/h) in just 3.5 seconds.

Power comes from an 85-kWh battery, which Cadillac estimates will provide a range of 442 km. Note that that range figure is the manufacturer's and that official EPA figures are still to come. The Optiq-V comes standard with a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system.

Marking a significant transition for General Motors in yet another way, the Optiq-V is the group's first vehicle to natively integrate the NACS (North American Charging Standard) charging port.

2026 Cadillac Optiq-V, interior | Photo: Cadillac

Technology in the 2026 Cadillac Optiq-V

For fans of dynamic driving, several technologies are included: "V-Mode" allows for performance setting customization, "Launch Control" ensures optimized standing starts, and "Competitive Mode" adjusts traction systems for increased agility. Braking is handled by Brembo calipers at the front.

2026 Cadillac Optiq-V, on the road | Photo: Cadillac

Design of the 2026 Cadillac Optiq-V

Aesthetically, the Optiq-V is distinguished by blue accents and carbon-fibre elements. The interior features a large 33-inch diagonal LED screen and an AKG audio system with 19 speakers. Cadillac's Super Cruise advanced driver-assistance technology is also included as standard, with three years of OnStar connected service.

2026 Cadillac Optiq-V – Canadian pricing

Production of the Optiq-V is scheduled to begin in fall 2025. Canadian pricing will be announced at a later date. However, we know that in the U.S., the manufacturer's starting MSRP is set at $68,795 USD, which should – should – translate to a Canadian starting price somewhere between $89,000 and $95,000.

2026 Cadillac Optiq-V, V badging | Photo: Cadillac

2026 Cadillac Optiq-V, second row | Photo: Cadillac