After testing the all-new 2026 Cadillac Vistiq Sport with all-wheel drive (AWD) over more than 500 km of Quebec roads, our verdict is clear: the big electric SUV has substantial qualities working in its favour. With a promise of generous range, cutting-edge technology like the Super Cruise semi-autonomous driving system and space for six or seven, it directly targets Canadian families looking for luxury and versatility.

But is that enough for it to establish itself in an increasingly competitive market?

What are the design and interior of the 2026 Vistiq like?

The 2026 Cadillac Vistiq Sport commands attention with an exterior design that is both stately and dynamic, accentuated on our test model by the Opulent Blue Metallic paint and imposing 21-inch wheels.

Inside, the atmosphere is resolutely modern and very refined. The jet black leather upholstery, customizable ambient lighting, and the immense dashboard screen create a true technological cocoon.

Our test model's 6-seat configuration ($1,040 option) is a major advantage for family modularity. Every occupant enjoys exceptional comfort, with heated seats for all and a massage function up front. Access to the third row is easy, and the space there is surprisingly generous, even for teenagers.

2026 Cadillac Vistiq Sport, interior | Photo: D.Rufiange

2026 Cadillac Vistiq Sport, seating | Photo: K.Soltani

What technologies are on board the Vistiq?

The Vistiq Sport's technological equipment revolves around several major systems. The main interface is based on the Google system, which includes Google Maps integration for navigation, Google Assistant for voice commands and access to the Play Store.

While its operation is familiar to many users, this native integration has one major downside: the complete abandonment of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto; a decision that is more restrictive than welcome.

The audio, meanwhile, is handled by an AKG Studio system that uses 23 speakers distributed throughout the cabin to create an enriched sound experience. The result is mixed. Competitors offer better, notably Volvo and BMW.

For highway driving assistance, the Vistiq comes standard with the Super Cruise system (including a three-year OnStar subscription). Recognized as one of the most competent systems in the industry, it manages steering, acceleration and braking on compatible highways, easing the load on drivers over long distances. Having tested it several times on several different models, we can confirm its strong capabilities.

Finally, the equipment is completed by practical amenities like a wireless phone charging pad, multiple USB-C ports and a cabin air filtration system.

2026 Cadillac Vistiq Sport, three-quarters rear | Photo: K.Soltani

What are the real-world range and performance of the Vistiq AWD?

GM's official spec sheet announces a maximum range of 491 km. During our test, under mixed conditions (city, highway, freeway), we obtained an average consumption of 24.4 kWh/100 km, which translates to a real-world range of some 420-440 km - a very respectable performance for an SUV of this size.

Charging time

• 240V Charger (11.5 kW): Allow 11.2 hours for a full charge from 0 to 100%.

• DC Fast Charger: Up to 130 km of range recovered in 10 minutes (up to 190 kW).

Power and acceleration

The Vistiq is equipped with a dual-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain (one per axle), developing 615 hp and 650 lb-ft of torque. Acceleration is spectacular for a family SUV of this size, along the lines of 3.7 seconds for the 0-100 km/h.

However, this power combined with a weight of 2,869 kg (6,325 lb) can surprise if you play with the accelerator too much.

The 2026 Cadillac Vistiq vs the competition

How does the Vistiq stack up against its direct rivals in the Canadian market?

• Tesla Model X: The Vistiq offers more traditional interior luxury and better-perceived fit and finish. However, the Tesla charger network remains a major advantage for travel.

• BMW iX: The Vistiq's design is more conventional than the BMW iX's. In terms of price, the Cadillac is very competitive with equal equipment, especially with standard Super Cruise.

• Volvo EX90: Both SUVs focus on safety and family space. The choice will come down to design and the tech ecosystem (Google for Cadillac, which is an advantage for many).

2026 Cadillac Vistiq Sport, in profile | Photo: K.Soltani

2026 Cadillac Vistiq — Canadian pricing and trims

• Base price (model tested): $92,999

Options on our model

• Six-seat configuration: $1,040

• Opulent Blue Metallic paint: $900

• Freight and PDI: $2,600

• Total for model tested: $98,338 (before taxes)

Warranty: 4 years/80,000 km (vehicle), 8 years/160,000 km (battery components).

Your questions about the 2026 Cadillac Vistiq Sport AWD

What is the real-world range of the 2026 Cadillac Vistiq Sport?

The official range is 491 km. Under real-world Canadian conditions (variable weather, etc.), expect a range between 400 and 450 km.

What is the charging time at home?

On a Level 2 charger (240V), it takes about 11.2 hours for a full charge.

How many seats does the Vistiq Sport offer?

It is available in a standard seven-seat configuration, or as an optional six-seater with very comfortable second-row captain's chairs.

Is the Super Cruise system standard?

Yes, the 2026 Vistiq Sport includes the Super Cruise semi-autonomous driving technology as standard with a three-year subscription.

What is the final price of the Vistiq Sport AWD model tested?

The model we tested, with a few options, came to $98,338, before applicable taxes.

2026 Cadillac Vistiq Sport, front | Photo: K.Soltani

Who is the 2026 Cadillac Vistiq Sport for?

After a week behind the wheel of the Vistiq, the dominant impression is one of serene, polished luxury. Everything is hushed, silent even, and the considerable available power arrives effortlessly, almost in the background. The attention to detail, quality of materials and ride comfort undoubtedly put it in a position where it has nothing to be ashamed of versus competitors.

However, one could criticize its limited agility in tight turns, where its considerable weight makes itself felt. Likewise, with no internal combustion engine to mask them, road noises are more clearly heard on rough roads. Finally, the complete abandonment of CarPlay remains a decision that is hard to forgive for many users.

Strengths

• Reassuring range: Up to 491 km announced by GM.

• Power: With 615 hp and 650 lb-ft of torque (Cadillac estimates), acceleration is blistering.

• Standard AWD: All models sold in Canada are equipped with all-wheel drive, a guarantee of safety and all-season performance.

• Ultra-comprehensive standard equipment: Super Cruise semi-autonomous driving, massaging front seats, 23-speaker AKG Studio audio system.

• Comfort and finish: Quality worthy of the Cadillac brand.

• Spacious and modular interior: The six-seat option with second-row captain's chairs is ideal for passenger comfort.

• Advanced safety: A full arsenal of driving aids for complete peace of mind.

Weaknesses

• High starting price: Nearly $100,000 with options and taxes.

• Home charging time: Over 11 hours on a 240V (Level 2) charger, which is quite long.

• Significant weight: Its size is noticeable during urban maneuvers.