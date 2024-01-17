Next-Gen Cadillac XT5 for China Revealed

Cadillac introduced the XT5 SUV in 2017, replacing the SRX, which was part of the luxury automaker’s lineup from 2004 to 2016. Obviously, the XT5 is an aging model. But that seems about to change, with images surfacing of the next-generation models that’s earmarked for the Chinese market.

The images of the vehicle were spotted on the website of China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. Before a model's debut there, and even its official presentation, images have to be presented in this way, which is handy for those interested in getting information before the manufacturer shares it officially.

2025 Cadillac XT5 (China), rear Photo: Cadillac

The information published with the images reveals that the next XT5 (for China, we remind you) will be powered by a 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine developing 227 hp. Both front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive versions will be available. The new model is slightly bigger than the current one, but the differences are negligible.

The new-generation XT5 is expected to make its debut in China in 2024. What we don't know yet is whether the company will offer it in other markets, including North America.

Exterior design of the 2025 Cadillac XT5 (China) Photo: Cadillac

The uncertainty is rooted in Cadillac’s announcement back in 2021 that it planned to launch only electric vehicles in North America going forward. However, we've seen other automakers back off from those ambitions due to continuing strong demand for gasoline-powered models, combined with the challenges and difficulties of ramping up electric vehicle production.

Cadillac may well decide to continue offering the XT5 for a second generation. The SUV remains popular within the range.

In the meantime, North American Cadillac dealers will be getting the Celestiq luxury sedan in the spring. It will be followed by other new electric SUVs such as the Optiq, Vistiq and Escalade IQ. As for the Lyriq, it enters its second year on the market in 2024.

The new-generation Cadillac XT5 for China Photo: Cadillac