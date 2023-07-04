• The 2024 Cadillac XT4 was unveiled at a special presentation in Detroit. Auto123 was on hand for it.

Detroit, Michigan - Cadillac, General Motors' luxury brand, is on a roll. All its models are up in sales year-to-date, led by the XT4, the company's flagship vehicle. But the most impressive statistic is that last year, the division enjoyed its fifth consecutive year of growth.

In itself, such a feat is not uncommon, but let's remember that all this happened while we were hit by a certain pandemic that torpedoed car sales across the industry. That Cadillac managed to sell more cars in the midst of that crisis speaks volumes about consumer interest in its products.

And since the start of 2023, we've been hearing about 20 percent year-on-year growth.

Unveiling of 2024 Cadillac XT4 Photo: D.Rufiange

In short, things are going well. And the future’s looking bright as well: three new Cadillac models are on the docket for this year: the brand's first electric SUV, the Lyriq; the Escalade IQ (electric version of the large SUV), to be unveiled on August 9; and the flagship Celestiq sedan, which will make its debut before the turn of 2024.

Electric future, but...

The common thread running through all three is their all-electric configuration. In fact, all new Cadillac vehicles from now on will be electric. As it sands, 2030 will mark the end of gasoline-powered models from the brand. In the meantime, however, the automaker needs to maintain the current lineup. The XT4's redesign for 2024 is part of that effort.

Given the small SUV is the most popular model in the lineup, Cadillac spared little expense to enhance the quality of the offering. The XT4 made its debut in September 2018, as a 2019 model, so this update for 2024 is a mid-term upgrade, one that will take the model right up to end of its gas-using life.

This update affects the exterior a little, the interior a lot. Rarely have we seen such a substantial change in the middle of a model’s production cycle.

White 2024 Cadillac XT4 Photo: D.Rufiange

Exterior of the 2024 Cadillac XT4

The modifications to the SUV’s exterior design are subtle. At the front, the headlamps have been redesigned and a strip has been added to connect them to the grille. The grille features two new patterns, depending on version (Luxury or Sport). There are also new wheels (18 or 20 inches) and a freshly designed bumper.

At the rear, the lower section has been redesigned, favoring the relocation of the bumper's position lights to the extremities, with a layout that changes from horizontal to vertical. The exhaust tips have also been redesigned. Three new exterior colours are also on the menu.

You have to take a concentrated look at the model to register the changes in comparison with the outgoing XT4.

Interior of the new 2024 Cadillac XT4 Photo: D.Rufiange

Interior of the 2024 Cadillac XT4

It’s a whole other story inside, where we might as well be in a different universe – or almost. For one, the upper part of the dashboard has been completely redesigned. Gone are the traditional dials, the small multimedia screen in the center console, and the air vents that rested above it.

All this has been replaced by a 33-inch curved screen, the same one that sits in the new Lyriq. We've already seen this kind of approach with the Escalade, and now it's migrated to the XT4. Offering 9K resolution, its clarity is one of its strengths, as is its customizability.

It adds an obvious touch of modernity to the model, whether you like this type of presentation or not.

Dashboard and screen of the 2024 Cadillac XT4 Photo: D.Rufiange

The interior also benefits from new material and colour combinations, with each of the three variants in the catalog. To sum it up simply (without delving into the esoteric colour names), the Luxury and Premium Luxury models are available with black or beige interiors, while the Sport variant features grey in addition to black.

As for accents, piano black and laser engraving help beautify the Luxury model.

The Premium Luxury models feature either wood trim or aluminum appliqués, depending on the colour chosen.

For the Sport model, it's either wood trim or carbon-fiber accents, again depending on the color selected. This finish also features bluish hues.

Steering wheel, screen of the 2024 Cadillac XT4 Photo: D.Rufiange

Technology in the 2024 Cadillac XT4

But that's not all. This major aesthetic change is accompanied by other new features, particularly in terms of technology. To make up for the eventual abandonment of compatibility with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto apps (which are still offered, wirelessly), Cadillac is introducing an integrated Google interface. With voice recognition, it will be possible to multiply commands to the vehicle by initiating sentences with the words “Hey Cadillac”. The Amazon Alexa application is still part of the package, and 5G Wi-Fi capability has been enhanced.

There's also a 13-speaker AKG audio system, available with every version of the XT4. AKG is a subsidiary of the Harman Kardon group.

2024 Cadillac XT4, front Photo: D.Rufiange

For the rest

Elsewhere, a number of safety features have been improved. For example, we've improved the power steering system with blind spot monitoring, emergency braking in the event of rear cross-traffic, and front pedestrian and cyclist detection braking. These are in addition to more than a dozen other features.

Finally, mechanically, nothing changes as the 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine is still used for this model, with the same 235 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque as before. It's teamed with a 9-speed automatic transmission, and all-wheel drive is of course offered, or standard, depending on trim level.

Exterior design of the new 2024 Cadillac XT4 Photo: D.Rufiange

The final word

Cadillac has given its XT4 a serious interior refresh. The strategy is easy to understand. The company wisely felt it needed to update and upgrade its offering to keep the model relevant until an electric followup or replacement is ready. This could not be done by delivering anything less than what the Lyriq offers, with its 33-inch screen and technologies.

The 2024 Cadillac XT4 is expected at dealerships this summer.