Canadians called on to help Bridgestone/Firestone search for a Truck Hero

There are Good Samaritans everywhere...even onthe road. When trouble on the road occurs often the only person you can counton is another driver who takes the time to stop and make a difference.

If the situation is dangerous, it takes a special kind of person to reachout and help another person. Bridgestone/Firestone Canada has been recognizingthese kind-hearted and brave individuals - specifically those who arecommercial transport truck drivers. This year is no exception.

The Bridgestone/Firestone Canadian Truck Hero Award is presented annuallyto a professional truck driver who has shown incredible courage, integrity,and quick thinking in an emergency situation.

"Each year, we hear incredible and inspiring stories of life-savingbravery demonstrated by our nation's truck drivers," says John Lindo, managerof Public Relations, Bridgestone/Firestone Canada Inc. "We are asking anyonewho knows of a heroic Canadian truck driver to contact us in order to includethem in the nomination process."

Two people are alive today because of last year's Truck Hero, MartinBaumber, who rushed to help trapped victims in a burning vehicle on the 401near Woodstock, Ontario.