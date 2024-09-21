Auto123.com presents its winter tire buying guide for 2024-2025. Yesterday we gave you a summary of the current state of affairs in winter tires for Canadian consumers. Today, the best winter tires for cars and small SUVs. Tomorrow, the best winter tires for SUVs and pickup trucks!
See: Winter Tires in 2024-2025: Introduction
Nokian Hakkapeliitta 10 and R5 (and Nordman North 9)
Launched last year, the latest addition to the Hakkapeliitta family, version 10, is an evolution of version 9, which we tested on a Volkswagen wagon in Quebec.
We replaced the 9s with 10s last winter, but in the factory studded version. The Hakkapeliitta 10s proved reliable and, above all, performed well on roads that were more often icy than snowy. The comments we received from users (with versions without studs) point in the same direction.
We were also able to evaluate Hakkapeliitta R5 tires installed on a Porsche Cayenne. At one point, we had to avoid an animal and brake on an icy road. The tires gave us the control we needed. What's more, they were very quiet over longer distances.
Nokian offers one of the best winter tires, if not the best on the market. The price is higher than that of lesser-quality tires, but the result is well worth the price.
Nokian also makes a more affordable tire, the Nordman North 9, launched last year. Available in rubberized or studded versions, it is nothing less than an improved sequel to the Hakkapeliitta 9. Cheaper, but just as recommendable.
Michelin X-Ice Snow and North, and Alpin
For a number of years now, the X-Ice Snow tire from French brand Michelin has made everyone forget the X-Ice tire, which drew mixed reviews. Let's just say the old version of the X-Ice was very good on ice, but lacked bite in the snow.
The latest X-Ice Snow has solved the problem. I was able to try them out for a few winters on my own Lincoln MKZ with front-wheel drive. It's not hard to recommend this top-of-the-range tire, which is quiet, efficient and quite durable, and also comes with factory-installed studs (Michelin X-Ice North version).
What's more, these Michelin X-ice Snow and North tires are made right here in Canada at Michelin's Nova Scotia plants.
If you own a performance or grand touring car, you might want to take a look at Michelin's Alpin range. Having tested them on press vehicles, I was pleased with them in both snow and ice. However, since they're performance tires, they're mainly designed for high speeds and are more expensive.
Bridgestone Blizzak
Despite having been on the market for several years now, Bridgestone's Blizzak WS90 remains an excellent choice. Its features are widely recognized and it works well on snow and ice, though the competition has caught up with it in terms of grip quality.
This tire is as reliable as ever, however. It is offered in multiple sizes, including the larger LM-32, LM001 and LM005. We've been expecting news from Bridgestone, including that of the Blizzak Spike 3, a studded winter tire based on the Blizzak, but at the time of writing there's been no mention of it for the Canadian market.