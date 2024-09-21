Auto123.com presents its winter tire buying guide for 2024-2025. Yesterday we gave you a summary of the current state of affairs in winter tires for Canadian consumers. Today, the best winter tires for cars and small SUVs. Tomorrow, the best winter tires for SUVs and pickup trucks! See: Winter Tires in 2024-2025: Introduction Nokian Hakkapeliitta 10 and R5 (and Nordman North 9)

The Nokian Hakkapeliitta 10 tire | Photo: Nokian

The Nokian Hakkapeliitta R5 tire | Photo: É.Descarries

Launched last year, the latest addition to the Hakkapeliitta family, version 10, is an evolution of version 9, which we tested on a Volkswagen wagon in Quebec. We replaced the 9s with 10s last winter, but in the factory studded version. The Hakkapeliitta 10s proved reliable and, above all, performed well on roads that were more often icy than snowy. The comments we received from users (with versions without studs) point in the same direction. We were also able to evaluate Hakkapeliitta R5 tires installed on a Porsche Cayenne. At one point, we had to avoid an animal and brake on an icy road. The tires gave us the control we needed. What's more, they were very quiet over longer distances. Nokian offers one of the best winter tires, if not the best on the market. The price is higher than that of lesser-quality tires, but the result is well worth the price.

The Nordman North 9 tire | Photo: Nokian

Nokian also makes a more affordable tire, the Nordman North 9, launched last year. Available in rubberized or studded versions, it is nothing less than an improved sequel to the Hakkapeliitta 9. Cheaper, but just as recommendable. Michelin X-Ice Snow and North, and Alpin

The Michelin X-Ice snow tire on a small Volkswagen SUV. | Photo: É.Descarries

For a number of years now, the X-Ice Snow tire from French brand Michelin has made everyone forget the X-Ice tire, which drew mixed reviews. Let's just say the old version of the X-Ice was very good on ice, but lacked bite in the snow. The latest X-Ice Snow has solved the problem. I was able to try them out for a few winters on my own Lincoln MKZ with front-wheel drive. It's not hard to recommend this top-of-the-range tire, which is quiet, efficient and quite durable, and also comes with factory-installed studs (Michelin X-Ice North version). What's more, these Michelin X-ice Snow and North tires are made right here in Canada at Michelin's Nova Scotia plants.

A Michelin performance tire mounted on wheels of a Polestar 2. Note the inscription "Made in Poland". | Photo: É.Descarries

If you own a performance or grand touring car, you might want to take a look at Michelin's Alpin range. Having tested them on press vehicles, I was pleased with them in both snow and ice. However, since they're performance tires, they're mainly designed for high speeds and are more expensive. Bridgestone Blizzak

The Bridgestone Blizzak tire | Photo: Bridgestone

A Subaru Forester fitted with Bridgestone tires | Photo: D.Heyman