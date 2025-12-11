License-free cars (known as VSP in France, or simply microcars/quadricycles) are popular because they offer mobility from age 14 (with AM license) or to drivers who have lost their standard license. Like any vehicle, they must be insured, at a minimum for Civil Liability.

A Budget Ranging from "Reasonable" to "Hefty"

Insurance rates typically range from $32 to $108 per month (approximately €30 to €100), or $384 to over $1,296 annually.

Economy Coverage (Liability): Around $43/month (€40) for older models. - Intermediate Coverage (Theft/Fire): Often between $48 and $75/month (€45 to €70).

Intermediate Coverage (Theft/Fire): Often between $48 and $75/month (€45 to €70). - Premium Coverage (All Risks): Can exceed $108/month (€100) for a new vehicle with a young driver.

The parking environment: A car parked on the street in a large city is statistically more vulnerable to theft and vandalism than a vehicle parked in a locked garage in the countryside. | Photo: Auto123

Key Factors Driving Up Insurance Prices

Insurers calculate the cost based on three main criteria:

Driver Profile (The Human Factor): VSPs are often driven by individuals considered "high risk": very young drivers lacking experience, or adults with complex driving histories (license suspension/cancellation). This increases the premium. - Vehicle Fragility (The Material Factor): VSP bodies are made of plastic or composites. In a minor accident, parts must be entirely replaced rather than repaired, leading to high labor and component costs.

Vehicle Fragility (The Material Factor): VSP bodies are made of plastic or composites. In a minor accident, parts must be entirely replaced rather than repaired, leading to high labor and component costs. - Parking Environment: A car parked on a busy urban street is statistically more exposed to theft and vandalism than one kept in a closed garage in the countryside.

Coverage Options

Three levels of protection are available:

Third-Party Only (Liability): The legal minimum, covering damage you cause to others. Best for older, low-value microcars. - Third-Party Extended (Theft/Fire): A smart compromise, often including glass breakage. Recommended if the vehicle is parked outdoors due to the ease with which VSPs can be stolen or damaged.

Third-Party Extended (Theft/Fire): A smart compromise, often including glass breakage. Recommended if the vehicle is parked outdoors due to the ease with which VSPs can be stolen or damaged. - All Risks: The most comprehensive coverage. It covers your own damage even in an at-fault accident. Strongly advised for new vehicles (which can cost $10,800 to $17,300, or €10,000 to €16,000) to protect your investment.

The take-away: Insurance costs for license-free cars can vary dramatically. It's crucial to compare different quotes and coverage details (especially deductibles) to find the best value.