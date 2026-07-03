Financially, Volkswagen is currently facing a brutal perfect storm. There have been moves to close factories and reduce its workforce not just abroad but within Germany. But the cost-savings measures likely won’t end there. According to reports from the Financial Times, Europe’s largest automaker is once again reviewing strategic options for its prized Italian assets, Lamborghini and Ducati.

The backdrop to these discussions is a stark reminder of the challenges defining the electric vehicle era. VW is currently squeezed on several fronts, starting with sliding sales in China, intense competition from overseas EV manufacturers and high development costs.

To survive, Volkswagen Group is reportedly preparing a sweeping restructuring program that could eliminate up to 100,000 jobs and shutter four factories. Having already scrapped its costly self-driving project, the company is desperate for capital.

To plug this balance-sheet hole, advisors are urging VW to monetise some of its non-core assets. What does that mean? It would mean doing more of what the company did in selling off 51 percent of its marine-engine business, Everllence. That injected a welcome €7.4 billion into VW’s coffers, but with transformation costs mounting, more is needed.

Under the proposed ideas, the two Italian brands would be treated differently. Lamborghini, which has seen its valuation skyrocket to over $22 billion USD since Audi acquired it for just $110 million in 1998, could see a partial stock market flotation. This would allow VW to raise massive cash while retaining majority control. Conversely, Ducati—acquired in 2012 for $909 million—could be sold outright.

Executing these sales is far from a done deal. Industry analysts remain skeptical, arguing that parting with highly profitable premium brands reduces VW's long-term earnings potential. Ironically, Lamborghini has never looked healthier, recently launching its high-performance Urus SE Performante. Furthermore, history dictates that internal resistance will be fierce: a previous attempt to sell Ducati in 2017 was ultimately blocked by influential German trade unions.

While Volkswagen is keeping tight-lipped, refusing to comment on the speculation, the mere existence of these high-level discussions speaks volumes. For automotive enthusiasts, the idea of sacrificing Italian icons to stabilize a German volume automaker is bittersweet. But as the industry moves towards an uncertain, electrified future, even the most sacred family heirlooms are no longer off the table.