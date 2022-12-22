Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Catalytic converters theft: Toyota now offering a shield

The phenomenon of catalytic converter theft is a plague in North America Automotive columnist: , Updated:

- Toyota is offering a protective part for the catalytic converter on its new Prius.
- The company that makes it, Cat Shield, makes them for other Toyota models, as well as some Honda products.
- The cost of the part is about 10 times less than replacing a catalytic converter.

Catalytic converter theft is an epidemic in North America. The precious metals in these components, which are designed to reduce emissions, have skyrocketed in price in recent years, attracting those looking for an easy payoff.

Authorities are scrambling, but the scourge is major. Last month, a major national ring was dismantled in the United States and 21 people were indicted.

For a variety of reasons, late-model Japanese cars are among the most frequent targets. The market has seen parts designed to prevent these thefts, but we hadn't seen anything from the manufacturers. Now Toyota is stepping in and offering a solution specifically for its new Prius. It's an aluminum component made by the company Cat Shield. It is available through a range of third-party products offered by Toyota dealers. In the U.S., the Prius Shield costs $140 U.S., not including the cost of installation. People can install it themselves if they wish.

It should be noted that Cat Shield markets protective parts for other Toyota models such as the Tundra, Sequoia, Tacoma, 4Runner, Corolla and RAV4, and that the offer will be expanded. The company can also serve Honda Accord and Honda Element owners.

The cost of the part is quite reasonable considering what it can save you. Often, the cost of replacing a converter can be between $1000 CAD and $1500 CAD.

With a car equipped with protection, criminals, who often must act quickly, will probably move on to another model.

We have contacted Toyota Canada to find out if this part is available at their Canadian dealerships. We will update this news when we have the answer.

