NACTOY Announces Vehicles of the Year for 2024

The awards for 2024 Car, Truck, and Utility of the Year from the jury at NACTOY (North American Car, Truck and Utility of the Year) have just been announced.

NACTOY Vehicles of the Year for 2024 have been announced Photo: NACTOY

The three winning vehicles all benefit from different approaches to their powertrains, reflecting the times and current diversity of the market.

NACTOY’s 2024 Car of the Year: 2023 Toyota Prius

2023 Toyota Prius Limited Photo: Toyota

In the car category, the finalists were the Honda Accord, the Hyundai Ioniq 6 and the Toyota Prius (including Prius Prime). In somewhat of a surprise, the Prius prevailed with a jury consisting of 50 automotive journalists from the United States and Canada.

Why surprise? The Prius hybrid car faced formidable competitors, starting with the Ioniq 6, which has not been a stranger to such awards since its introduction to the market. The Prius underwent significant improvements during its 2023 redesign, gaining increased power and significantly improved handling. Not to mention that appealing new look.

NACTOY’s 2024 Truck of the Year: 2024 Ford Super Duty

Ford Super Duty F-350 Limited Photo: Ford

The final contenders were the Chevrolet Colorado, Ford Super Duty and Chevrolet Silverado EV. This time, a gas-engine model emerged victorious. Ford's ultra-rugged pickup benefited from updates during the year, making it the undisputed master of its segment in terms of towing capacity. It's worth noting that its 6.7L Power Stroke V8 (diesel-powered) with an output of 500 lb and 1,200 lb-ft of torque allows it to tow up to 40,000 lb.

NACTOY’s 2024 SUV of the Year: 2024 Kia EV9

2024 Kia EV9 GT-Line Photo: Kia

In the utility vehicles category, the showdown was between between the Kia EV9, Genesis GV70 (electric version) and Hyundai Kona (gasoline and electric), meaning this was an all-Hyundai Group affair.

The new Kia EV9 was ultimately chosen. Its 800-volt architecture allowing faster recharges, range of around 500 km and output of 379 hp (GT-Line version), combined with its avant-garde design, convinced more voters on the jury than any other model.

Last year's winners were the Acura Integra, the Ford F-150 Lightning, and the Kia EV6.