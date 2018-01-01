There have been several announcements by General Motors in recent months regarding the arrival of all-electric models within its stable of brands and models. Just recently, it was confirmed the GMC Hummer EV SUV is on its way, as is the electric-powered version of the Chevy Silverado pickup truck.

Over at Cadillac, we already know about the upcoming Lyriq SUV and the Celestiq sedan, also in the works. However, there are several reports floating about concerning the eventual arrival of an all-electric version of the line's flagship model, the Escalade SUV.

The Detroit News cites a report from AutoForecast Solutions that the Escalade EV will see production start at the Factory Zero plant in Michigan as early as January 2024. This is also where the electric Hummer and Silverado will be assembled.

It also appears that the Escalade EV will not replace its combustion-engine counterpart; the company intends to sell both in parallel. This is definitely the right strategy, as not all Escalade buyers are ready to give up the V8 engine just yet. Alienating loyal customers is the last thing Cadillac wants to do, especially since those customers shell out upwards of $100,000 to buy the Escalade right now. Let’s say it's important to keep them happy.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

If the reported information is solid, we could see the vehicle in concept form sometime in 2022.

We'll likely have to be patient before any of this is confirmed, although who knows, maybe we'll learn something sooner than we think. Don’t forget that GM plans to introduce 30 new electric models worldwide by 2025. Of these, two-thirds will be sold here in North America.

Which means, expect a number of EV-related announcements in the coming months.