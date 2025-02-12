• The Chevrolet Blazer EV SS variant will offer more power than previously announced when it debuts this year.

The SS version of the Chevrolet Blazer EV, the most powerful in the range, was the first variant of the new EV to be unveiled in July 2022. No surprise there, since the aim was to grab attention.

The regular variants were subsequently unveiled, and they were first to market for 2024. But we’re into 2025 and still no SS version. We still don’t know exactly when it will arrive, but it shouldn’t be long now. Especially since Chevrolet has just confirmed that the model's anticipated power output will be higher then initially announced.

Initially, Chevy promised 557 hp. Instead, the SS version will deliver an extravagant 615 hp and 650 lb-ft of torque. That will allow the EV to reach 60 mph (97 km/h) in just 3.4 seconds, when using the WOW (Wide Open Watts) mode, which allows for a greater power peak for a short period, i.e. acceleration, overtaking, etc.

Range is given as 303 miles, or 488 km.

The Chevrolet Blazer EV SS, in profile | Photo: Chevrolet

Note that the new power announced is the same as that available from the recently unveiled Cadillac Lyriq-V. Which is certainly no coincidence.

For those who are keen to see the Blazer EV SS in action, it will serve as the lead vehicle for the first race of the NASCAR (National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing) series season, the Daytona 500. This will be a first for an electric vehicle at that legendary race.

The Blazer EV SS appears on the Chevrolet Canada website with an advertised price of $73,333. Naturally, the model comes with performance-enhancing features such as Brembo brakes and suspension settings to match the available power. A number of option packages are available, such as different designs for the 22-inch wheels, or the “All-season carpet”, “Performance” and “All-season upholstery” option packages.