Charlotte, NC – The SS letters are undoubtedly one of the most recognizable signatures in the automotive industry. And one of the most enduring, too, with a lineage going back more than 60 years. Chevrolet first introduced a Super Sport (SS) package with its Impala model back in 1961.

By 1969, Chevrolet had sold a million SS-badged cars. To date, the brand has sold some four million.

And now, for the first time, the SS lettering is affixed to an all-electric model. The objective is the same: ultimate performance. On this point, it's mission accomplished. As for the feeling and the heritage, that's another story.

2025 Chevrolet Blazer EV SS, three-quarters rear | Photo: D.Rufiange

2025 Chevrolet Blazer EV SS: What's new?

When Chevrolet announced the all-electric Blazer, one of key elements of its pitch was the promise of this high-performance SS version. It took more than a year of waiting, and now that all the other variants on the range have launched, it’s the SS model’s turn. And frankly, the model delivers what it promised.

2025 Chevrolet Blazer EV SS, front | Photo: Chevrolet

Design of the 2025 Chevrolet Blazer EV SS: 8.5/10

From the early days of electrification, automakers have shown a strong desire to differentiate their models aesthetically. Sometimes that goes too far, and sometimes that can hinder a model’s sales – there are many consumers out there who don’t want their ride to be overly distinct.

Chevrolet showed daring with the first Volt and the Bolt EV, both of which were fairly well received. But with more recent General Motors models, design has climbed to another level - especially with its SUVs, and especially with those offered by Cadillac.

The Blazer EV has undeniable presence. It has even more in SS configuration, with striking 22-inch wheels and a slightly more aggressive front fascia. SS logos, scattered here and there, also serve to distinguish the model.

2025 Chevrolet Blazer EV SS, interior | Photo: D.Rufiange

2025 Chevrolet Blazer EV SS, seating | Photo: D.Rufiange

Interior

Inside, the model also stands out, but subtly. Like the RS version, it inherits a flat-bottom steering wheel, but with the SS inscription at the bottom. Front and centre is the 17.7-inch screen that houses the digital instrument panel that delivers both driving data and the menus and icons of the multimedia system.

Two colour choices are possible: a black/grey mix with orange accents, and a red-dominated motif. As appealing as that latter finish is at first glance, in the long term, the other approach will probably be more soothing for the eyes... and the senses.

No complaints regarding the comfort of the seats or the driving position, easily adjusted to your preference. In the rear, space is plentiful for occupants. Cargo volume can reach 1,693 litres (though get the a sunroof, and you lose 20 litres).

2025 Chevrolet Blazer EV SS, data screen | Photo: D.Rufiange

Technology in the 2025 Chevrolet Blazer EV SS: 8.0/10

The Blazer EV SS takes what the other versions in the range offer, namely an approach based on integrated Google services and a system that responds to voice commands.

The technologies that matter with this variant, however, concern what they add to the model in terms of performance. Namely, there are settings that allow the Blazer EV SS to offer exceptional performance, including drive modes.

2025 Chevrolet Blazer EV SS, on the track | Photo: D.Rufiange

Powertrain of the 2025 Chevrolet Blazer EV SS: 8.5/10

The Blazer EV SS uses the same 102-kWh battery as the RS version. It also gets a dual-electric motor configuration, which ensures all-wheel drive. This is useful, even necessary, to manage the maximum power offered by the model, a very healthy 615 hp and 650 lb-ft of torque.

Those figures are attainable when you engage the W.O.W (Wide Open Watts) mode, which adds 100 hp and 200 lb-ft of torque to transform the Blazer EV into a catapult. Otherwise, in normal driving, you get a still-healthy 515 hp and 450 lb-ft of torque. We should point out that the activation (and use) of W.O.W mode is not a temporary affair. It makes all the power accessible at all times. This is different from some Boost modes offered elsewhere that only last a few seconds before needing to regenerate.

2025 Chevrolet Blazer EV SS, three-quarters front | Photo: D.Rufiange

Driving the 2025 Chevrolet Blazer EV SS: 8.0/10

Beyond the festival of horses your disposal, what’s maybe most pleasing about this Blazer on steroids is that it remains very civilized in normal driving, offering a high level of comfort and exemplary ride smoothness.

Now, about that power. To exploit it to its maximum, you need to launch the W.O.W feature, but also the Launch Control function. The formula is simple. You press the brake pedal, then the accelerator, wait for the instructions to release the brake, and there you go, you are catapulted. After 3.4 seconds, you reach 97 km/h (60 mph), with your stomach feeling a little queasy.

Impressive, but what good is it, other than to impress your passengers? Even without all that, overtaking or merging into highway traffic is child's play. Which also represents a plus for safety.

Beyond that, this version of the Blazer EV gets several improvements to enhance the driving experience. For one, the stabilizer bars are 60-percent stiffer, and for another the springs gain a 30-percent increase in tension. The steering ratio has been revised, so it's more precise and less effort is required to go from one end of the turning radius to the other.

The 22-inch wheels add reinforcement to all of this, allowing the Blazer EV SS to grip the road well and respond to your commands. Six-piston Brembo brakes are included at the front to ensure better stopping power.

Regarding charging, the maximum power is 190 kW on fast charging stations, while at home, you get an 11.5-kW onboard capacity, or enough to regain 45 km of range per hour. And that range is 488 km on a full charge.

2025 Chevrolet Blazer EV SS, rear | Photo: Chevrolet

The final word

The contradiction with any electric model that’s offered in performance variants is that the more power you extract from an electric vehicle, the more you affect its range. This while consumers clamour for more and more range.

Imagine if Toyota had, in the early 2000s, produced 500-hp Toyota Priuses to make them more appealing. That’s kind of where we are here.

We understand that automakers have little choice in this regard. Competition is fierce and, and performance sells. This new variant of the Blazer EV is certainly successful, but is it relevant? We leave it to you to judge.

The good news is that you have other, more reasonable options at Chevrolet, including other Blazer EVs but also the Equinox EV.