Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Chevrolet Bolt EV and EUV, it's over!

The Chevrolet Bolt will be revolutionary in the history of GM. Automotive columnist: , Updated:

- GM announces the end of production of the Chevrolet Bolt EV and Chevrolet Bolt EUV. 

- The plant that produces the models will be retooled to produce the company's electric pickup trucks. 

- The Bolt EV has been offered by Chevrolet since 2017; the Bolt EUV since 2022. 

The year 2023 will be the last for the Chevrolet Bolt EV, as well as the SUV variant launched less than two years ago, the Bolt EUV. Yesterday, General Motors (GM) announced that it will cease production of both models by the end of 2023. 

GM CEO Mary Barra confirmed this during a conference call with investors, explaining in passing that the Orion Assembly Plant in Michigan would soon have to be retooled to build the company's electric pickup trucks as early as next year.

It will have been a short history of the Bolt, which, remember, made its debut for the 2017 model year. At the time, it was competing with the Tesla Model 3 to offer consumers a more affordable car with a respectable range of around 400 km. Sales of the model have been decent over the years, but never the goals GM had set. Let's just say that the Tesla Model 3 has left them in the dust in that regard. Still, Chevrolet sold about 20,000 units a year. 

Chevrolet Bolt EV - Logo
Chevrolet Bolt EV - Logo
Photo: V.Aubé

The record year was 2022, when just over 40,000 transactions were recorded in the United States and Canada. At that time, the model was redesigned and significant price cuts were announced. 

The Bolt's history was also marked by the battery problem with supplier LG, which forced GM to halt production for several months. Obviously, this did not help. 

But to understand the decision, you have to look beyond that. The Bolt's technology is already outdated as GM prepares to launch a line of vehicles based on the new Ultium platform. And it's not as if buyers will be left without a solution; a certain Chevrolet Equinox EV is due to debut next year, and the company is obviously banking heavily on that model. 

Mary Barra predicted that the Orion plant will be able to assemble 600,000 pickups a year when it's at full capacity. Electric versions of the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra are expected to be available by the end of this year and early 2024, respectively.

You May Also Like

Earth Day 2023: Here Are Our Top 10 Electric Vehicle Picks in Canada

Earth Day 2023: Here Are Our Top 10 Electric Vehicle Pick...

To mark Earth Day, Auto123.com presents our Top 10 electric vehicles in Canada in 2023. Specifically, we focus on the relatively affordable models that are a...

New York 2023: 10 Other Vehicles Marking the Auto Show

New York 2023: 10 Other Vehicles Marking the Auto Show

At a car show, the focus is on new reveals, but what about all those other interesting vehicles? Here are 10 that caught our eye at the 2023 edition of the N...

Ford Wants to Triple F-150 Lightning Production in 2023

Ford Wants to Triple F-150 Lightning Production in 2023

Ford wants to triple production of its F-150 Lightning in 2023. This comes after the company managed to build only 15,000 units of the electric pickup, short...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Lucid Motors Gravity: More Details on the Upc...
Article
Winter tires at work in Montreal, 2022
Michelin Recalls Over 77,000 Tires in Canada
Article
The BMW M3 Competition during the moose test
Moose Test: BMW M3 Competition Shows How It's...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Moose Test: BMW M3 Competition Shows How It's Done
Moose Test: BMW M3 Competitio...
Video
2024 Lincoln Nautilus: The Revised Midsize SUV Gets Design, Interior Tweaks
2024 Lincoln Nautilus: The Re...
Video
2024 Hyundai Elantra N Shows its New Face
2024 Hyundai Elantra N Shows ...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 