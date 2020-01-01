Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

More than $100,000 for this Rare Hot Wheels Car ... and That's Not a Record

The value of any collectable item is attributable to two things, basically: its rarity and the demand for it. In the case of Hot Wheels model cars, their popularity is such that clubs exist around the world and many communities dedicated to the cars hold meetings at which collectors can connect with each other.

It is thus not total surprising to learn that certain items in particular can be very valuable, under certain circumstances.

But over $100,000?

Such a figure is not the norm, we should point, but units valued in that bracket do exist. Like this 1968 Camaro Hot Wheels, for instance. It is the first Hong Kong enamel white example of the model car ever found. In fact it’s a prototype (and yes, concepts are an actual thing, even in the world of miniatures). At the time, designers used to cover them with white enamel in order to discover imperfections. A handful of these models were mistakenly packaged and sent to retailers. This is why this piece is so rare and why it is so valuable to collectors.

Photo: The Toy Scout

This piece was discovered by Joel Magee, also known as the Toy Scout, and remains to this day the only white enamel Hong Kong Camaro in circulation. Only 16 are believed to have been made. It is the third-rarest Hot Wheels model in existence after the Beach Bomb and a certain Oldsmobile 442.

In the case of the Beach Bomb, a Volkswagen microbus with features not found on the production model, its price varies between $125,000 and $150,000 on the market.

“I’ve collected toys forever and this Hot Wheels Camaro is the Holy Grail of collectibles. I am beyond excited to have found it to add to my vast collection. This car is so extremely rare that there is only one known example which is this one.  Imagine something that originally sold for 59 cents now being worth upwards of $100,000! Wow!”

– Joel Magee, America’s Toy Scout

1968 Chevrolet Camaro Sport Coupe
Photo: Chevrolet
1968 Chevrolet Camaro Sport Coupe

You May Also Like

Cherry Bomb Announces their Disturbing the Peace 1968 Project Camaro

Cherry Bomb Announces their Disturbing the Peace 1968 Pro...

After an extensive and over-the-top sweepstakes last year when Cherry Bomb gave away their highlypublicized project Dodge Charger on national television, own...

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood: Is Brad Pitt Actually Driving? With a Broken Speedometer?

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood: Is Brad Pitt Actually Driv...

One scene in Quentin Tarantino’s excellent Once Upon a Time in Hollywood left us perplexed at Auto123, and it involves Brad Pitt’s driving. There are a numbe...

$3.4M USD for the 1968 Mustang Bullitt: Investment or Madness?

$3.4M USD for the 1968 Mustang Bullitt: Investment or Mad...

The Ford Mustang used in the making of Bullitt sold last week at auction for $3.4 million USD. Auto123 wonders if that’s madness or smart investing.

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2021 Chrysler Pacifica
Chicago 2020: AWD Confirmed for the 2021 Chry...
Article
Ford F-150
Top 10 2020 diesel-engine vehicles available ...
Article
2020 Honda Civic Type R
Chicago 2020: A More Capable Honda Civic Type...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Rivian and Amazon Lift Veil on their Future Electric Delivery Van
Rivian and Amazon Lift Veil o...
Video
Dodge Durango and Hellcat Engine Confirmed
Dodge Durango and Hellcat Eng...
Video
Top 10: Super Bowl LIV’s Car Ads, From Best to Worst
Top 10: Super Bowl LIV’s Car ...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 