Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

A Lifesize Aston Martin DB5 Built Using 347,954 Lego Pieces

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

Stories about classic car models reproduced using entirely Lego pieces are no longer rare. That said, some of them still manage to impress. Take for example this lifesize reproduction of the Aston Martin DB5, THE James Bond car, now on display in a Lego store in London.

A full-size rendition of the recently updated DB5 consists of precisely 347 954 Lego pieces put together just the right way. The car even has its own rotating license plate, as first seen in the movie Goldfinger.

The team responsible for making the giant toy took 1,366 hours to complete its work, the equivalent of 57 days. The model is equipped with functional headlights and lighting elements inside the cockpit, including the instrument cluster.

Browse cars for sale available near you

The Aston Martin DB5, under construction
Photo: Metro.co.uk
The Aston Martin DB5, under construction

A video posted on Metro.co-uk offers a time-lapse record of the assembly process and shows that a lot of preparation went into the project. As mentioned, this is not Lego’s first experience with this kind of project and it’s clear every detail has been pre-worked out. Nor is the car left to itself – there’s even a Lego character that represents James Bond. Every detail.  

Here’s an impressive detail about the Lego DB5: it weighs 2240 lb. The real DB5 is a mere 1,000 lb heavier.

If you happen to be in London in the near-future, know that the Lego store hosting this Aston Martin DB5 features other interesting pieces, especially related to Harry Potter, as well as a double-decker bus, so typical of the London landscape.

This Lego Aston Martin DB5 is obviously a one-of-a-kind creation, but fans can always fall back on the miniature versions of the car that have been produced and marketed. Unfortunately, the Lego set with 1,295 pieces is no longer manufactured, though you can find it on the second-hand market. However, on August 18, Lego plans to release a smaller set, this time with 298 pieces. Which of course explains the timing of the presentation of the full-size Lego DB5!

The finished Aston Martin DB5 made of Lego
Photo: Metro.co.uk
The finished Aston Martin DB5 made of Lego

You May Also Like

Classic Volkswagen Westfalia joins the Lego Family

Classic Volkswagen Westfalia joins the Lego Family

The Lego company is adding another Volkswagen classic to its family of vehicles ready to be assembled. The second-generation Type 2 van will be available as ...

Lego Launches New Back to the Future Delorean Set

Lego Launches New Back to the Future Delorean Set

Lego will offer, from April 1st, a new Back to the Future set, this time allowing to reproduce the three DeLoreans. Only one at a time can be assembled, howe...

The Tamiya Wild One Max is a Scale Model That Thinks – And Acts - Big

The Tamiya Wild One Max is a Scale Model That Thinks – An...

With the Tamiya Wild One Max, London-based The Little Car Company has made a near-full-size scale model for adults nostalgic for a time when as kids they enj...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2023 Acura Integra A-Spec
2023 Acura Integra Review: An Acura Civic Si ...
Review
Hyundai Venue
NHTSA Opens Two Investigations Involving Ford...
Article
Acura Precision EV concept
Acura Teases Precision EV Concept Set to Be U...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Acura Teases Precision EV Concept Set to Be Unveiled Next Week
Acura Teases Precision EV Con...
Video
Jeep Vaunts New Wipers Designed to Make Off-Roaders’ Lives Easier
Jeep Vaunts New Wipers Design...
Video
Volkswagen Plans Electric Pickup, SUV in North America Under Scout Banner
Volkswagen Plans Electric Pic...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 