A Lifesize Aston Martin DB5 Built Using 347,954 Lego Pieces

Stories about classic car models reproduced using entirely Lego pieces are no longer rare. That said, some of them still manage to impress. Take for example this lifesize reproduction of the Aston Martin DB5, THE James Bond car, now on display in a Lego store in London.

A full-size rendition of the recently updated DB5 consists of precisely 347 954 Lego pieces put together just the right way. The car even has its own rotating license plate, as first seen in the movie Goldfinger.

The team responsible for making the giant toy took 1,366 hours to complete its work, the equivalent of 57 days. The model is equipped with functional headlights and lighting elements inside the cockpit, including the instrument cluster.

Photo: Metro.co.uk The Aston Martin DB5, under construction

A video posted on Metro.co-uk offers a time-lapse record of the assembly process and shows that a lot of preparation went into the project. As mentioned, this is not Lego’s first experience with this kind of project and it’s clear every detail has been pre-worked out. Nor is the car left to itself – there’s even a Lego character that represents James Bond. Every detail.

Here’s an impressive detail about the Lego DB5: it weighs 2240 lb. The real DB5 is a mere 1,000 lb heavier.

If you happen to be in London in the near-future, know that the Lego store hosting this Aston Martin DB5 features other interesting pieces, especially related to Harry Potter, as well as a double-decker bus, so typical of the London landscape.

This Lego Aston Martin DB5 is obviously a one-of-a-kind creation, but fans can always fall back on the miniature versions of the car that have been produced and marketed. Unfortunately, the Lego set with 1,295 pieces is no longer manufactured, though you can find it on the second-hand market. However, on August 18, Lego plans to release a smaller set, this time with 298 pieces. Which of course explains the timing of the presentation of the full-size Lego DB5!