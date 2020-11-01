Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Classic Volkswagen Westfalia joins the Lego Family

Lego is definitely on a roll. Not long after launching a buildable version of the Ford F-150 Raptor, the toymaker is launching another model aimed squarely at Volkswagen fans. Meet Lego’s rendition of the famous Type 2, often referred to as the Westfalia (so named for the company that made the modifications to turn the vehicle into a recreational product).

This is actually the second VW Type 2 van offered by Lego. In 2010, the company produced an edition of the first-generation model of the Type 2, which Volkswagen sold between 1950 and 1967. That version is distinguishable by the divided windshield, a feature that didn’t carry over to model that succeeded it in 1968. The second generation Type 2 was marketed unchanged until 1979 in Europe and North America.

The new Lego set consists of 2207 pieces. When completed, it measures 13.5 inches (34.3 cm) in length, is 5.5 inches (14 cm) wide and stands 6 inches (15.2 cm) high.

Lego's Volkswagen Type 2, with stickers
Photo: Lego
The vehicle has a ton of interesting details to make it as realistic as possible. Assemblers are called upon to install cabinets, curtains and a sink, place a teapot in just the right place and even fit in a folding back seat. The set also includes two folding chairs, a surfboard and stickers for those who want to personalize the bus. The steering is even functional.

The Volkswagen Type 2 has been offered in multiple forms over the years, including a bus and a van. However, the camping version is the one that inhabits the imagination of most folks.

Eagle-eyed experts who know the model well might notice that the front turn signals are positioned under the headlights, which is a feature of the 1973 Type 2. These were later moved up higher.

Lego’s new VW Type 2 set will be available to order as of August 1, for $249.99 Canadian.

Lego's Volkswagen Type 2, front
Photo: Lego
Lego's Volkswagen Type 2, rear
Photo: Lego
Lego's Volkswagen Type 2, profile
Photo: Lego
Lego's Volkswagen Type 2, interior
Photo: Lego
Lego's Volkswagen Type 2, from above
Photo: Lego
Lego's Volkswagen Type 2, with top up
Photo: Lego
Lego's Volkswagen Type 2, box
Photo: Lego
