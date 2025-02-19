Chevrolet Hits Pause on Camaro Rebirth

Almost from the moment the Chevrolet Camaro was withdrawn from General Motors’ product range, there have been discussions at GM HQ regarding its possible return.

Talk of a new generation has never really gone away, and much of that talk revolved around the model having all-electric future.

Now, though, there are reports the idea of a new model has been put on hold. Citing anonymous sources, the GM Authority outlet reports that a team at GM recently drew up a proposal to relaunch the Camaro, with the support of several company executives. They were asked to present a business case for the new model, a common practice. Evidently, that case was not strong enough for the company's top executives.

2016 Chevrolet Camaro SS | Photo: Chevrolet

The project thus moves to the back burner. It's not dead, as confirmed by yet another source who claims the project is still alive and kicking. It’s just not a priority.

According to the source, GM wants a new Camaro to be more affordable and accessible, should it see the light of day. The aim of such a strategy is of course to reach more and younger buyers.

The problem is that the development of new vehicles is very expensive, and with the costs associated with electrification, it's hard to imagine an affordable new Camaro EV. Any new model would have to use a platform able to serve several other models as well, and likely a structure capable of accommodating different types of powertrains.