The Chevrolet Camaro Could Make Way for… an Electric Sedan

The Chevrolet Camaro as we know it seems destined to come to an end, sadly. In fact it would be a second death for the model – recall the slow agony of the model that was manufactured in Boisbriand, Quebec, in the early 2000s. This time around, the sales figures are enough to explain the precariousness of its existence.

But recall as well that when the Camaro returned to the market at the turn of the 2010s, it was a success. In 2011, Chevrolet sold 88,249 units of that edition in the U.S.. Unfortunately, this proved to be a high point; in 2020, in the midst of the pandemic, only 29,775 units sold.

This year, the shortage of microchips complicated matters further. Plans have changed within the company, which has cancelled plans for a sixth generation of the Z/28 version. As for the seventh generation that was to come, it was first reportedly cancelled, then said to be simply postponed. Following that came a rumour that the coupe could continue its career until 2026.

Now, reports Automotive News, 2024 will be the Camaro's swan song. But the surprising part of that report is that Chevrolet’s plan is to replace the model by “a performance electric sedan” in 2025.

Although, the more you think about that idea the less surprising the news becomes. Coupe sales are down everywhere, so why go back to the drawing board with this type of configuration? That's where the sedan makes sense.

Chevrolet Camaro, profile
Photo: V.Aubé
If the Camaro as we know it goes away, the Ford Mustang will have one less rival to deal with. But Ford's flagship car, we already know, is set to go (at least in part) all-electric around 2028. And with Dodge announcing an electric muscle car in 2024, the landscape in this category looks set to be utterly transformed. Interestingly, Dodge's performance EV may well have four doors as well, making it a direct competitor to GM's planned four-door Camaro replacement.

Yup, there's a lot going on in this segment.

Will Chevrolet be tempted to use the Camaro name on its planned sedan, or even on an electric SUV? That’s just one of many unanswered questions at this point. As for the future model, it's part of GM's plan to invest some $35 billion to bring 20 new all-electric products to market in North America, including the entire Cadillac line.

Stay tuned.

