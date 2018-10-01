An Electric Chevrolet Camaro: The Logical Next Step?

General Motors’ plans for electrifying its lineup have been in the air for the past few days. Last week the former global giant shared some of its strategies in the domain - and since it didn't tell us quite everything, the rumour mill is up and running.

We do know that a host of new electric models will make their debut in the coming months and years. These include the upcoming Cadillac Lyriq, the next-generation Chevrolet Bolt, the Bolt-inspired SUV (Bolt EUV) and the GMC Hummer.

We might well add the Chevrolet Camaro to this list. Speculation as to such a creature being born has been rampant on the web this past week. Why? Because of a short video posted by GM on Twitter that suggests an electric-powered Camaro might be in the company’s plans.

The video shows the broad outlines of different models mounted on the BEV3 platform, specially designed for GM's recently announced electric vehicles. The company said that the platform will be flexible enough to accommodate a number of different products.

At the three-second mark of the clip, the shape that appears is very similar to that of a Camaro coupe. The long hood, the rear without overhang, the receding roofline and clearly visible elements unmistakably remind us of the two-door model. Note that GM hasn't said or confirmed anything about the possible arrival of an electric Camaro. From what we can see, however, this video appears to hint very obviously at the possibility.

The idea might seem far-fetched were it not for Ford developing an electric model derived from its Ford Mustang, the Mach-E SUV. History tells us that often changes made to one model have been imitated on the other. All’s fair in love and war, after all...

GM has stated that the BEV3 platform will be usable for a rear-wheel drive model, for example. It also claims that the power generated by the hardware it's preparing, some 1,000 hp, will translate into 0-100 km/h acceleration time of under 3 seconds.

With the use of the battery that GM calls Ultium, the capacity can be pushed up to 200 kWh, which will allow a range of around 600 km, according to GM.