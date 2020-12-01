Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
GM Working on All-Electric Corvette SUV?

Ford did it, so why not General Motors? If we’re to believe current rumours floating around the internet, GM is working on a plan to develop a new SUV model with at least one all-electric variant to it, and which will be based on the Corvette.

The idea of expanding the Corvette lineup has already been discussed within the walls of GM HQ, but apparently it has never advanced further than that due to fears it would appall purists and harm the image of the sports car in the process. But then, Ford’s Mustang Mach-E happened.

The latest speculation, which apparently comes from people familiar with the project but who asked not to be named, advances that several of the company's designers are working on different concepts to target a wide range of buyers.

The early designs are focused on trying to combine Corvette's reputation for performance driving and sleek styling with elements of SUV-style comfort such as more interior space and storage, according to the unnamed sources, who added that the program is being called either Project R or Brand R or both, depending on who you ask.

A GM spokesperson declined to comment to the Autoblog website when it tried to learn more from the horse’s mouth.

Badging on steering wheel, Chevrolet Corvette
Photo: Chevrolet
Badging on steering wheel, Chevrolet Corvette

The report is intriguing, to say the least, and considering the shift in the industry, it should be taken seriously. However, it's not uncommon to see teams working on different potential designs. This does not necessarily lead to the creation of a model. Caution is definitely in order here.

If the project does move ahead, moreover, it wouldn’t hit the finish line before 2025, if not later, according to one of the contacts. Perhaps the most interesting information shared was that any new vehicle inspired by the Corvette would be all-electric.

We know of course that GM is all in when it comes to electrification, so there’s good reason to think that behind the smoke, there’s actual fire.

One thing we can take to the bank right now is that were an actual Corvette-badged (or Stingray-badged) electric SUV to come along, some purists might be tempted to storm the barricades at GM; others would be thrilled. See: Ford Mustang Mach-E…

