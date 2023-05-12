Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
The 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Will Again Be Lead Car at the Indianapolis 500

The Indy 500 takes place on May 28 Automotive columnist: , Updated:

Red 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06
Red 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06
Photo: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

•    A 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 will be the lead car at the Indianapolis 500.

•    This is the 20th appearance of the Corvette at the event.

•    The Z06 version is powered by a 5.5L V8 delivering 670 hp.

For the 20th time in the model’s history, a Corvette that will act as lead car in the Indianapolis 500. The car that will lead the way ia a convertible variant of the new Z06 version. 

The car is decked in a Red Mist Metallic exterior paint and two-tone Jet Black and Sky Cool Gray interior. It will also wear bronze-colored forged aluminum wheels.

2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 on the truck
2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 on the truck
Photo: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Of course, the big buzz with this version is its new 5.5L V8 engine that features a flat surface crankshaft, which allows for a limit of 8,600 RPM. Maximum power output is 670 hp at 8400 RPM. 0-100 km/h acceleration takes less than 3 seconds.

Fun fact, this will be the first time that a retractable hardtop Corvette leads the 33 cars taking part in the Indy 500 to the green flag. And while this is the 20th appearance for the Corvette, it is the 34th for Chevrolet in the 107 editions of the event. 

For history buffs, Chevrolet's destiny is closely tied to the Indianapolis 500 in many ways. In addition to the appearances of the lead cars, the Chevrolet brothers (Louis, Arthur and Gaston) participated in some of the early events. Gaston Chevrolet was even the winner in 2020. Tragically, the driver died in November of that year during a race in California. 

The Indy 500 is set for Sunday, May 28 on the 2.5 mile Indianapolis oval.

The all-new 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06
The all-new 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06
Photo: Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Exterior design of 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06
Exterior design of 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06
Photo: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

