With a recorded top speed of 375 km/h, the Corvette ZR1, with Mark Reuss at the wheel, becomes the fastest car in GM history.

Chevrolet announced on Tuesday that the new ZR1 had achieved that impressive top speed during a test session on the high-speed oval at the ATP Automotive Testing facility in Papenburg, Germany.

This performance marks a record for a production Corvette and makes the model the fastest vehicle in GM's history. At least until the rumoured even more powerful Zora model comes to fruition.

A Top Speed configuration for the racetrack

The car used for the test was equipped with the standard ZR1 chassis and aerodynamic package. The tires were Michelin Pilot Sport 4S mounted on aluminum rims, and the whole thing ran in Top Speed mode, specially developed by Chevrolet for the racetrack.

The Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 | Photo: Chevrolet

GM President Mark Reuss was behind the wheel for the attempt. He reached top speed while the engine was running at the limit in sixth gear. To officially validate the record, he drove the oval in both directions, taking into account wind and gradients, to obtain an average. This procedure is crucial for entry in the record books.

Competition hard to keep up with

The Corvette ZR1 beats prestigious rivals such as the Lamborghini Revuelto (349 km/h) and the Ferrari SF90 Stradale (339 km/h). Faster cars do exist, but they all cost more than a million dollars.

The ZR1 won't arrive in dealerships until next year, and Chevrolet hasn't yet announced its price, but it's expected to be in the upper six figures, probably around $200,000. That would be a new record for an American sports car.

Exceptional performance

Under the hood, the Corvette ZR1 hides a beastly twin-turbocharged 5.5L V8, generating a maximum output of 1,064 hp. The engine is mated to an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

The ZR1 is also distinguished by its two-piece rear window, a nod to the design of the 1963 Corvette, but with a modern aerodynamic function.

For those seeking even greater performance, the ZTK Performance package adds aerodynamic modifications to increase maximum downforce to 544 kg.

An even more powerful Corvette in the pipeline?

Rumours are circulating about a future, even more powerful variant of the Corvette. The Zora, as it would likely be called, could incorporate an electric motor at the front, surpassing the performance of the ZR1. However, Chevrolet has yet to officially confirm any plans beyond the ZR1.

After the test of the Corvette ZR1... | Photo: Chevrolet