Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Chevy Says Corvette ZR1 Can Do 0-60 MPH in 2.3 Seconds

The Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 | Photo: Chevrolet
Obtain the best financial rate for your car loan at Automobile En DirectSpeedy
Daniel Rufiange
 The version of the Corvette ZR1 that hit that mark had the ZTK performance package.

The ZR1 version of the Chevrolet Corvette was introduced in 2024, and the figures speak for themselves: with 1,064 hp, it’s the most powerful car in the model's 72-year history.

Now we can say it's also the fastest. Chevrolet today shared data on its acceleration times, and the figures are mind-boggling. With a 0-60 mph (0-97 km/h) acceleration time of 2.3 seconds, it eclipses all other variants before it.

The Chevrolet Corvette ZR1, on the track
The Chevrolet Corvette ZR1, on the track | Photo: Chevrolet

On a straight track, its time is 9.6 seconds for the quarter-mile, at a speed attaining 150 mph (241 km/h). Impressive figures.

This record time, it should be noted, was set by a ZR1 version equipped with the optional ZTK package. This package notably adds Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2R tires with extra grip, a massive rear spoiler and a Gurney flap that attaches to the front, all of which contribute to the aerodynamic downforce designed to keep the car glued to the ground.

Without the ZTK package, the time is only slightly more pedestrian, at 2.5 seconds.

The marks were set using 93-octane gasoline, Chevrolet points out.

There are still figures that remain unknown in relation to this model – namely, its pricing. Rumours suggest a price tag in the $175,000-to-$200,000 range in the U.S., which could mean an MSRP north of $200,000 CAD here.

Enthusiasts and collectors with the means to match their ambitions will be snapping up this Corvette ZR1, considering that its value is bound to increase over time.

The Chevrolet Corvette ZR1, with the ZTK package
The Chevrolet Corvette ZR1, with the ZTK package | Photo: Chevrolet
Daniel Rufiange
Daniel Rufiange
Automotive expert
  • Over 17 years' experience as an automotive journalist
  • More than 75 test drives in the past year
  • Participation in over 250 new vehicle launches in the presence of the brand's technical specialists

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 