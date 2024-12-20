The ZR1 version of the Chevrolet Corvette was introduced in 2024, and the figures speak for themselves: with 1,064 hp, it’s the most powerful car in the model's 72-year history.

Now we can say it's also the fastest. Chevrolet today shared data on its acceleration times, and the figures are mind-boggling. With a 0-60 mph (0-97 km/h) acceleration time of 2.3 seconds, it eclipses all other variants before it.

The Chevrolet Corvette ZR1, on the track | Photo: Chevrolet

On a straight track, its time is 9.6 seconds for the quarter-mile, at a speed attaining 150 mph (241 km/h). Impressive figures.

This record time, it should be noted, was set by a ZR1 version equipped with the optional ZTK package. This package notably adds Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2R tires with extra grip, a massive rear spoiler and a Gurney flap that attaches to the front, all of which contribute to the aerodynamic downforce designed to keep the car glued to the ground.

Without the ZTK package, the time is only slightly more pedestrian, at 2.5 seconds.

The marks were set using 93-octane gasoline, Chevrolet points out.

There are still figures that remain unknown in relation to this model – namely, its pricing. Rumours suggest a price tag in the $175,000-to-$200,000 range in the U.S., which could mean an MSRP north of $200,000 CAD here.

Enthusiasts and collectors with the means to match their ambitions will be snapping up this Corvette ZR1, considering that its value is bound to increase over time.