Gone in the U.S., Chevrolet’s 2022 Malibu Is Still Available to Order in Canada

This morning we reported on the news that Chevrolet had stopped taking orders on the 2022 Malibu in the U.S.

We contacted GM Canada to find out if it was following suit. Internally, we put the odds of that around 50-50. And there’s good news for Canadian sedan fans who would still like to reserve a model: the Malibu can still be purchased in Canada. “For the Canadian market, at the time of writing, Chevrolet is still taking orders for the 2022 Malibu,” said Philippe-Andre Bisson, media relations manager for the Quebec region.

The key words in his statement are, of course, “at the time of writing”. Quite often, that means the expectation is that the situation will change. Still, for now, Canadian consumers still have the opportunity to throw their hat into the ring and obtain a shiny new Chevy Malibu.

We will monitor the situation closely and let you know if things change in the coming weeks/months.

