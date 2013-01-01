If you were waiting until the last minute to order one of the last Chevrolet Malibus to be built, you may have stayed on the sidelines just a little too long. That's because Chevrolet is no longer accepting orders for its mid-size sedan, this according to Cars Direct.

“In relation to the Malibu, we are not taking any more orders because we have received enough orders to fulfill the 22 model year,” Chevrolet spokesman Kevin Kelly told the website last week.

Chevrolet hasn't officially announced the end of the Malibu, but we do know that production of the model is set to end in the next few years. But even in the short term, it's hard to imagine Chevrolet investing significantly in a model that no longer sells much. Last year, only 39,376 units were sold in the U.S. and 1,613 in Canada.

If it does go the way of the dodo, the Malibu will be just the latest in a line of mid-size sedans to do so. The ones that are hanging on in the segment haven't had it easy either. A vehicle like the Accord, which Honda sold 388,435 units of in 2014 in the U.S., tallied only 202,676 sales in 2021; in Canada sales have gone from 17,165 in 2013 to 6403 in 2021. The Toyota Camry totaled 472,808 units sold in 2007, but only 313,795 in 2021 in the U.S. (18,245 in 2013 to 11,897 in 2021 in Canada).

Elsewhere in the segment, other mid-size sedans outselling the Malibu in the U.S. are the Nissan Altima (103,777 units), Hyundai Sonata (93,142 units) and Kia K5 (92,326 units). The respective figures for Canada are 4,121 units for the Sonata, 1,335 for the Kia K5 and 1,217 for the Nissan Altima.

It’s pretty clear from those figures that the Malibu isn't the only mid-size car that's struggling in North America.