Yesterday, we told you the incredible story of a 16-year-old Texan who not only survived having his pickup manhandled by a tornado while on the road, but drove off in it after the tornado obligingly landed the truck back on its feet.

The video of the incident went viral, as you can imagine. In yesterday's post, we mentioned how much publicity this represented for the vehicle and its manufacturer.

That vehicle, by the way, is a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado.

The sharp minds at Chevy wasted no time seeing the appropriate course of action. The automaker, together with a Ford Worth, Texas dealership, is offering the lad a new 2022 Silverado 1500 LT, also painted red. Obviously, the young man's story shared earlier this week made it to the right ears. The teen had purchased his 2004 Silverado from his father and damage from the run-in with the tornado now meant he was on the hook for getting it repaired or replaced.

It's apparently going to get sorted out very quickly, as in this weekend. In addition to the gifted truck, Chevrolet is also donating $50,000 to the American Red Cross emergency fund to help rebuild areas of Texas that were affected by the storm.

This is the kind of story that is impossible to make up. We'll try to update this news story this weekend with a photo of the young man and his new Silverado.

