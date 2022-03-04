The current-generation Chevrolet Silverado was introduced to the market in September 2018 as a 2019 model. Just about right on schedule, it is getting an upgrade for the 2022 model-year as it enters its fourth year on the market.

And for the new vintage, Chevrolet has focused on what has long been its Achilles' heel, the interior of its product. When compared to the Ford F-150 and Ram 1500, the outgoing generation fell short by most measures.

Here are updates for the 2022 Silverado, aside of course from the all-new ZR2 variant, which we are covering separately.

First, because it’s so immediately noticeable, is the presence of a partially redesigned and modernized dashboard. It features upgraded materials and shows off a more upscale look. Keep in mind of course that what we're seeing here is reserved for the more upscale versions of the lineup, but still, it's a step forward, at first glance. The High Country version, in particular, benefits from new materials such as open-pore woodwork. Of course, you'll have to climb into a cab, touch and feel it to see if Ford and Ram have anything to worry about.

Photo: Chevrolet 2022 Chevrolet Silverado High Country, interior

From the driver's seat, the line of sight now centres on a digital display instrument cluster presented on a 12.3-inch screen. Of course, customization will be possible to view the information you want displayed. In the centre of the console sits a prominent new 13.4-inch touchscreen, the largest in the class. In addition to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto apps that can be accessed wirelessly, Chevrolet's new multimedia system offers voice assistance, maps and the Google app store.

Super Cruise

The biggest addition to the package, however, is the Super Cruise feature that allows hands-free driving on 200,000 miles of highways across North America. The option will only be available on the High Country version for now, but we can expect the offer to be extended to other variants of the family later on. And, interestingly, the new generation of the Super Cruise works when a trailer is attached to the rear. The system is also capable of autonomous lane changing, though not with that trailer.

Lower-end versions that don't have these features still benefit from safety improvements, including more standard features.

Photo: Chevrolet 2022 Chevrolet Silverado High Country, three-quarters rear

Mechanically, Chevrolet says it has upgraded its 2.7L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine to a more refined form, and adjusted the automatic transmission wedded to it. In the process, torque is increased from 383 to 420 lb-ft. Silverado models equipped with the 3.0L Duramax diesel inline-6 receive updates to the chassis and towing package. As a result, towing capacity increases from 9,500 to 13,300 lb.

Pricing for the new models is still to be announced, as are details about any differences that might affect the versions that will be coming to Canada, but it shouldn't be too long before we know more.

The model is expected in the spring of 2022, but we will follow the situation closely, because with the microchip shortage, nothing seems to hold with the forecasts anymore.