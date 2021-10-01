General Motors announced today that it will present its future Chevrolet Silverado electric pickup at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas on January 5, 2022.

The choice of that venue reflects the company’s belief that the demographic of potential buyers of the all-electric truck will be at least somewhat different than for the traditional Silverado. Said GM president Mark Reuss, the EV truck buyers will be different than traditional buyers, and they will be “customers for the future of what trucks are going to look like.”

The electric Silverado will be built at GM’s overhauled Detroit-Hamtramk plant – now dubbed Factory Zero – alongside the GMC Sierra’s electric variant and the GMC Hummer EV.

The Electric Silverado will come with four-wheel steering and ride on wheels as big as 24 inches. The Ultium battery pack making it go will be as large as 200 kWh depending on the option chosen and the automaker promises over 400 miles (around 640 km) of range. The model is a cornerstone of GM’s stated goal of being an all-electric manufacturer by 2035.

