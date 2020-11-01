It was an open secret and now it's been confirmed: Chevrolet is going to offer an all-electric version of its full-size Silverado pickup. With two electric Hummers and an electric version of the Sierra pickup in the works from from GMC, it was pretty obvious Chevy would get its own electric truck.

Today, the company gave more details about it.

We also learned from the automaker that it will build the model at the same factory where the electric Hummer will be produced, the newly re-baptized Factory Zero plant in Michigan. Chevrolet announced furthermore that it will offer a range of around 600 km and, no surprise there, use the Ultium battery developed by General Motors.

Again, none of this is exactly news, but it’s now official and all.

Chevrolet also mentioned that its Silverado EV will be offered for fleets and that a version designed solely for work duties is planned. The arrival of the electric version won’t have any effect on the company’s lineup of gasoline-powered vehicles for the time being. In fact, the regular Silverado might well get an update for the 2022 model-year, which makes sense since the current generation was introduced by Chevrolet in September 2018.

As with the Hummer, we can expect the electric Silverado to be offered with different powertrains, either with one, two or three motors. As for the battery pack, its capacity could reach 200 kWh.

Chevrolet has not yet set a production launch date, but realistically the truck won’t start being built until 2023 or 2024 – with the scheduled debuts of the Hummer EV truck and SUV models scheduled for that time frame being a major hint. Recall that GM has said it will offer 30 new electric vehicles by 2025, with two-thirds of those available in North America.