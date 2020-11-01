Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

An Electric Chevrolet Silverado Will Definitely Happen

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

It was an open secret and now it's been confirmed: Chevrolet is going to offer an all-electric version of its full-size Silverado pickup. With two electric Hummers and an electric version of the Sierra pickup in the works from from GMC, it was pretty obvious Chevy would get its own electric truck.

Today, the company gave more details about it.

We also learned from the automaker that it will build the model at the same factory where the electric Hummer will be produced, the newly re-baptized Factory Zero plant in Michigan. Chevrolet announced furthermore that it will offer a range of around 600 km and, no surprise there, use the Ultium battery developed by General Motors.

Again, none of this is exactly news, but it’s now official and all.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

Chevrolet also mentioned that its Silverado EV will be offered for fleets and that a version designed solely for work duties is planned. The arrival of the electric version won’t have any effect on the company’s lineup of gasoline-powered vehicles for the time being. In fact, the regular Silverado might well get an update for the 2022 model-year, which makes sense since the current generation was introduced by Chevrolet in September 2018.

As with the Hummer, we can expect the electric Silverado to be offered with different powertrains, either with one, two or three motors. As for the battery pack, its capacity could reach 200 kWh.

Chevrolet has not yet set a production launch date, but realistically the truck won’t start being built until 2023 or 2024 – with the scheduled debuts of the Hummer EV truck and SUV models scheduled for that time frame being a major hint. Recall that GM has said it will offer 30 new electric vehicles by 2025, with two-thirds of those available in North America.

You May Also Like

Top 10: Electric Pickups We're Eagerly Awaiting in 2021 and 2022

Top 10: Electric Pickups We're Eagerly Awaiting in 2021 a...

Auto123 gives you a top 10 list of the electric pickup trucks set to debut in 2021 and 2022 – and transform the segment in so doing. Clearly, things are happ...

Electric Chevrolet Silverado Spotted in GM Presentation

Electric Chevrolet Silverado Spotted in GM Presentation

During a marketing presentation posted online by GM, the future electric version of the Chevrolet Silverado appears to have made a sneak early appearance. Th...

GM President Confirms Electric Pickup Is En Route

GM President Confirms Electric Pickup Is En Route

General Motors has confirmed via its president Mark Reuss that it has an all-electric pickup truck in development. While we’ve heard other GM executives expr...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
A Chinese Kit Adds the New BMW Grille to Your...
Article
2020 Chevrolet Impala
Chevrolet Continues to Sell Sonic and Impala ...
Article
2020 Lincoln Aviator
Lincoln Will Recall 35,000 2020-2021 Aviators...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

GMC Hummer EV SUV Makes Debut
GMC Hummer EV SUV Makes Debut
Video
Lexus Installs Turntable in an IS 350 F Sport Because Why Not
Lexus Installs Turntable in a...
Video
Canoo: Another Electric Truck on the Horizon
Canoo: Another Electric Truck...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 