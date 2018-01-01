Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Four Directional Wheels for the Future Electric Chevrolet Silverado

It's not just Toyota revealing information about an upcoming pickup truck (the Tundra); Chevrolet is doing the same with the highly anticipated electric version of its Silverado model.

And what we are learning today is interesting, that the vehicle will benefit from a four-wheel directional system. It’s not revolutionary or unique to General Motors (GM), but it’s eye-catching nonetheless.

The company talks about the system very vaguely and generally, but a video allows us to see it in action. Some of the touted benefits include stability at high speeds, as well as easier maneuvering at low speeds where space is limited.

The system will probably steer the front wheels in the opposite direction at low speed to provide a better turning radius. Then, at high speed, the rear wheels will steer slightly with the front wheels for stability. It would not be surprising if the technology used in the Silverado is the same as what was unveiled previously in the GMC Hummer EV. Remember that the latter will offer crab walking, a driving mode enabling it to move diagonally.

And when we mention that the system is not new, the Quadrasteer was unveiled in the early 2000s. At the time, this new approach was not very popular and it added significant weight to the vehicle. At best, only 2.1% of models sold were equipped with it.

A more effective system today should be more successful.

As for when the electric version of the Chevrolet Silverado is expected, rumors mention an official presentation in the coming months. Moreover, the vehicle will benefit from the technologies that we will see with the GMC Hummer EV and the Cadillac Lyric, namely the Ultium batteries.

We'll definitely have more details to share about this product ahead of its unveiling.

You May Also Like

GM Renders its Own Future Electric Pickup

GM Renders its Own Future Electric Pickup

A sketch shared by General Motors' design department shows an early conception of what the future electric Chevy Silverado pickup truck might look like. If t...

An Electric Chevrolet Silverado Will Definitely Happen

An Electric Chevrolet Silverado Will Definitely Happen

Chevrolet has made it official: it too will have its electric pickup truck to offer consumers. The Americna automaker also announced the future all-electric ...

Top 10: Electric Pickups We're Eagerly Awaiting in 2021 and 2022

Top 10: Electric Pickups We're Eagerly Awaiting in 2021 a...

Auto123 gives you a top 10 list of the electric pickup trucks set to debut in 2021 and 2022 – and transform the segment in so doing. Clearly, things are happ...

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Porsche 911
A documentary on the making of the Porsche 911
Article
2022 Toyota Tundra suspension
Rear coil springs for the 2022 Toyota Tundra
Article
2020 Toyota GR Supra
BMW recalls the… Toyota Supra!
Article
