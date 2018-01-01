It's not just Toyota revealing information about an upcoming pickup truck (the Tundra); Chevrolet is doing the same with the highly anticipated electric version of its Silverado model.

And what we are learning today is interesting, that the vehicle will benefit from a four-wheel directional system. It’s not revolutionary or unique to General Motors (GM), but it’s eye-catching nonetheless.

The company talks about the system very vaguely and generally, but a video allows us to see it in action. Some of the touted benefits include stability at high speeds, as well as easier maneuvering at low speeds where space is limited.

The system will probably steer the front wheels in the opposite direction at low speed to provide a better turning radius. Then, at high speed, the rear wheels will steer slightly with the front wheels for stability. It would not be surprising if the technology used in the Silverado is the same as what was unveiled previously in the GMC Hummer EV. Remember that the latter will offer crab walking, a driving mode enabling it to move diagonally.

And when we mention that the system is not new, the Quadrasteer was unveiled in the early 2000s. At the time, this new approach was not very popular and it added significant weight to the vehicle. At best, only 2.1% of models sold were equipped with it.

A more effective system today should be more successful.

As for when the electric version of the Chevrolet Silverado is expected, rumors mention an official presentation in the coming months. Moreover, the vehicle will benefit from the technologies that we will see with the GMC Hummer EV and the Cadillac Lyric, namely the Ultium batteries.

We'll definitely have more details to share about this product ahead of its unveiling.