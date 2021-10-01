Chevrolet presented the long-awaited Silverado EV pickup today as part of the CES 2022 festivities. The model designated WT is designed mainly for fleets and work environments, while the RST version is destined to regular consumers.

The first models to launch will be a WT model in spring of 2023, followed in the fall by an RST First Edition; both will be 2024 vintages.

Chevrolet announced several details as part of its presentation, notably about that RST First Edition. It will deliver a range of 640 km and a towing capacity of up to 10,000 lb. When in WOW (Wide Open Watts) maximum power mode, it also produces up to 660 hp and 780 lb-ft of torque. With the tailgate closed, the bed can take in objects up to 5’11” in length. Load capacity is given at 1,300 lb.

The truck is also fitted with adaptive air suspension, allowing for the truck to be raised or lowered by up to 50 mm. Other notable features include four directional wheels, though it’s not known if this will be included standard or an option, as well as an available highly flexible-use tailgate. Available for those who want it will be the Super Cruise semi-autonomous drive system, usable even while towing.

Inside, underneath the glass roof included with the First Edition, sit a 17-inch infotainment screen and 11-inch data screen.

Chevrolet Canada has set a starting price of $119,948 CAD for the RST First Edition.

Photo: Chevrolet Chevrolet Silverado EV WT

The base-version Silverado EV WT (price not yet confirmed for Canada) will offer by default a shorter range, though Chevrolet is not yet saying what it will be. It will be possible to get the configuration offering 640 km of range as an option, however. Output is listed for this version at 510 hp and 615 lb-ft of torque, with a towing capacity of 8,000 lb and load capacity set at 1,200 lb. Inside the screens also shrink, to 11 inches for the multimedia screen and 8 inches for the data screen.

Regarding that towing capacity, Chevrolet says a WT version offering the maximum 20,000 lb will hit the market at some point as well.

For those motorists wanting regular editions of the all-electric Silverado RST that might be more, shall we say, affordably priced, well patience is in order. Those versions are coming later, so much so that they will be 2025 vintages. It will be several months then between the debuts of the First Edition and the others.

During today’s presentation, GM boss Mary Barra also alluded to the possibility of a Trail Boss edition of the Silverado EV joining the lineup eventually.

Photo: Chevrolet Chevrolet Silverado EV RST, front

Chevrolet is taking reservations for the Silverado EV starting today, with $100 the deposit required to do so.

Tids and bits

Here are a few of the other details Chevrolet revealed about its new all-electric pickup today:

- Crew cab is the only available configuration for the Silverado EV

- Overall length of the Silverado EV is 233 inches, slightly more than a 2022 Silverado Crew Cab (231.7 inches); height is more or less the same in both models

- Standard DC fast charging (up to 350kW) on WT and RST

- Up to 10.2 kW of offboard power on WT and RST with optional equipment

- A Multi-Flex Midgate expands the truck’s cargo capability while maintaining seating for a rear row passenger

- Unlike Ford’s F-150 Lightning, the Silverado EV is not an adapted ICE truck but an EV designed that way form the ground up, on GM’s Ultium platform

- The RST and WT models also come with Tow/Haul mode, trailer hitch provisions, and an integrated trailer brake controller and Hitch Guidance. The RST also includes Chevy’s Advanced Trailering System

- The truck can charge another EV using the available accessory charge cord

- The eTrunk – a lockable, weatherproof compartment in the front of the vehicle – provides space to fit a large hard suitcase and a number of accessory options

- The Silverado EV will be assembled at GM’s Factory ZERO in Michigan