American company Hennessey Performance is well-known for its extreme customization projects. Models ranging from a Jeep SUV to a Dodge Challenger to a Silverado truck have benefited from its demented tuning expertise. Speaking of the latter, meet this specially customized version of the Silverado Trail Boss Z71 pickup, the Goliath 6X6.

Hennessey Performance has been down this kind of road before, and in fact the Goliath 6X6 itself is not new, having been unveiled last July. But as we hit this July 2020 weekend, we wanted to present it to you nonetheless.

Just maybe, we were inspired by the presentation by Dodge this week of the extreme performance variants of the Durango, Charger and Challenger coming in 2021.

The Goliath 6X6 counts six wheels, obviously, and necessitated an entirely rebuilt rear suspension - also obviously. This suspension is raised by eight inches, and the model sits on 20-inch wheels fitted with 27-inch off-road tires. The bumpers, both in front and in back, carry the Hennessey signature.

Mechanically, an immense 2.9-litre volumetric compressor brings the total output of GM’s 6.2L V8 engine to a ridiculous 800 hp.

The production run of this monster was only 24 units, so you’re unlikely to see one in the parking lot of your local Costco. As for the price, it sits it at – wait for it - $375,000 USD.

Just the kind if investment that might start to look like a wise investment if or when the apocalypse hits, say perhaps in a second wave of the coronavirus, a zombie attack or a shower of meteors. Just make sure you have a large supply of gasoline, as we expect the fuel consumption of the Goliath 6X6 is a little more gluttonous than that of the Hyundai Accent.

Photo: Hennessey Hennessey's Goliath 6X6, rear wheels