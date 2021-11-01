Chevrolet recalls 120,000 Sparks for a second time

It's not uncommon, but it's also not common for a manufacturer to be forced to issue a second recall to address a problem that wasn't handled well in a first campaign. What is rarer is when said second recall occurs eight years later.

This is the case with the current campaign launched by Chevrolet for its Spark model. Specifically, 120,688 examples from the 2013 to 2015 model years (electric and gasoline) are being invited to the shop to address a corrosion issue with hood latch components.

According to GM, the first repair (2014) didn't get to the bottom of the problem to prevent corrosion, so the hood could open unexpectedly while the vehicle is in motion.

This time around, a better job can be done because the new replacement parts have been prepared with a better anti-corrosion coating. Therefore, they should not be subject to the premature failures of the first replacements.

Dealers will inspect and replace either the damaged components or the entire strike assembly if corrosion has caused significant damage. Dealer notices have already been distributed; customers should be informed of the process beginning in October.