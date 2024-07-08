Chevrolet has reserved the name Spark EUV with authorities, as reported by Carbuzz.

And no, it didn't happen here, but in Laos, a country bordered to the west by Thailand and to the east by Vietnam.

So what does all this mean? In truth, quite a lot.

Of note of course is the mention of the letters EUV in the name. This could mean a small SUV, if the model ever sees the light of day. The letters EUV were used to designate the utility version of the Chevrolet Bolt, as you may recall. Chevrolet has already offered a Spark EV; it's hard to imagine a similar vehicle returning to the catalog.

Reserving a name doesn't guarantee using it. Companies sometimes seek to protect their names from being grabbed by another company. That doesn't seem to be the case here, and beside which a smaller electric vehicle is a very plausible hypothesis for the General Motors (GM) group.

Where would a possible Spark EUV model fit in, and what might it look like? First of all, given the EUV part, we can guess it would take the form of a small electric SUV, but based on the dimensions offered by the Spark. Don't forget that GM will be bringing back the Bolt model, but in small SUV form somewhere next year, possibly as a 2026 model. That model will be positioned below the Chevrolet Equinox EV, which will probably be sold for under $45,000 CAD in base configuration. That could mean a Bolt at just under $40,000 CAD.

That leaves room for a less expensive model. And that's what the electric vehicle market lacks. The Jeep brand has promised an electric vehicle at around $25,000 USD by 2027. Ford is also said to be preparing a smaller, more affordable electric model. GM certainly won't want to let the competition get ahead of it, especially as it has in its arsenal the modular Ultium platform it could use for a Spark EUV.

The other big question is whether this model, if it happens, will be offered in North America.

Stay tuned.