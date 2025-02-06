Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Chicago 2025: Subaru Introduces 2026 Forester Wilderness

2026 Subaru Forester Wilderness | Photo: D.Boshouwers
  • EPA Category: Midsize SUV
    Derek Boshouwers
     The revised new Forester introduced last year finally gets its Wilderness version.

    •    Subaru presents the new 2026 Forester Wilderness variant in Chicago.

    Chicago, IL – Subaru continues to tend to its North American-only Wilderness trim level, with the rolling out of this newest version of the Forester.

    We had a Forester Wilderness previously, of course, but the reworked new Forester did not immediately receive a Wilderness variant when it debuted last year. The Forester Wilderness customers are currently buying is the “old” Forester, thus. Anyways, here it is now, the 2026 Forester Wilderness variant. Better late than never, and it will be available before the end of the year.

    Subaru Forester Wilderness 2026, in profile
    Subaru Forester Wilderness 2026, in profile | Photo: D.Boshouwers
    Wilderness badge on the 2026 Subaru Forester Wilderness
    Wilderness badge on the 2026 Subaru Forester Wilderness | Photo: D.Boshouwers

    The 2026 Forester Wilderness
    For the new Wilderness trim of the new Forester, Subaru promises more standard stuff than in the last Forester Wilderness; also now included is a more advanced dual-function X-Mode, with towing capacity increased to 3,500 lb.

    Unique features of this version include the raised ground clearance, of course, but also an off-road-tuned suspension, external cladding, all-weather upholstery, all-terrain tires (on unique 17-inch wheels), and improved approach, breakover and departure angles.

    Subaru also stressed the improved ride quality offered by the new Wilderness model, specifically what it calls a perfected “on/off-road balance”, mainly via chassis improvements.

    Subaru Forester Wilderness 2026, interior
    Subaru Forester Wilderness 2026, interior | Photo: Subaru

    Inside, Subaru gives the new Forester Wilderness a digital gauge cluster.

    Otherwise, the new model offers the same raised ground clearance as before (235 mm compared to 220 mm for the regular Forester), as well as a full-size spare tire, roof support for up to 800 lb and greater towing capacity (1,588 kg compared to 1,360 kg).

    It also returns with the same 2.5L 4-cylinder engine found in the non-Premier regular Forester lineup, and which delivers 180 hp

    The 2026 Forester Wilderness is set to arrive at Canadian dealers in the fall of 2025. Pricing should be announced closer to launch.

    Subaru Forester Wilderness 2026, front
    Subaru Forester Wilderness 2026, front | Photo: D.Boshouwers
    Subaru Forester Wilderness 2026, three-quarters rear
    Subaru Forester Wilderness 2026, three-quarters rear | Photo: D.Boshouwers
    Subaru Forester Wilderness 2026, rear
    Subaru Forester Wilderness 2026, rear | Photo: D.Boshouwers
    Subaru Forester Wilderness 2026, on the trail
    Subaru Forester Wilderness 2026, on the trail | Photo: Subaru
    Subaru Forester Wilderness 2026, wheel
    Subaru Forester Wilderness 2026, wheel | Photo: Subaru
