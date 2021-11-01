Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Concept cars

Stellantis Software Day Presentation Includes Preview of Chrysler Airflow EV

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

The last time Stellantis had a themed day of presentations was back in July, when it put on EV Day. On that occasion we got a quick look at an updated version of the Airflow Vision concept first shown early in 2020, back when Stellantis was still Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles. This week, Software Day also featured an appearance by the prototype.

The Airflow, a sleek, coupe-ish crossover in the same visual and dimensional ballpark as the VW ID.4 and Kia EV6, for example, was on hand particularly to showcase some of the new software and other innovations Stellantis is working on, on a day when the auto giant proclaimed its intention to become a tech company as much as it is a carmaker. It’s a goal that makes Stellantis executives predict the company will enjoy $20 billion of added annual revenue by 2030.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

The Chrysler Airflow concept, front
Photo: Stellantis
The Chrysler Airflow concept, front

But back to the Airflow. At one point in the Software Day festivities, Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares was shown driving the prototype onto the stage, revealing a model that looks quite close to production-ready.

There was no word on this day about when we might actually get to see that production-ready Airflow, but it’s worth noting that the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas is taking place next month. As well, Stellantis has promised a big announcement in the EV domain for next spring. And of course, in more general terms, we know that Stellantis is making much of its ambitious electrification plans and seems pretty serious about filling its lineup with EVs in the next few years.

Stay tuned.

The Chrysler Airflow concept, interior
Photo: Stellantis
The Chrysler Airflow concept, interior
The Chrysler Airflow concept, front
Photo: Stellantis
The Chrysler Airflow concept, front
The Chrysler Airflow concept, profile
Photo: Stellantis
The Chrysler Airflow concept, profile
The Chrysler Airflow concept, three-quarters front
Photo: Stellantis
The Chrysler Airflow concept, three-quarters front

You May Also Like

Jeep Will Soon Present an Electric Wrangler Prototype

Jeep Will Soon Present an Electric Wrangler Prototype

Jeep will introduce an all-electric Wrangler prototype at the next Jeep Safari. At the same event the automaker will present a system of solar-powered chargi...

Polestar Precept Concept Becomes 5 EV, With Production to Start in 2024

Polestar Precept Concept Becomes 5 EV, With Production to...

Polestar has confirmed that the Precept Concept, so well received last year, will get a 2024 launch as the 5 EV. Auto123 has a first image and what details a...

Hyundai Teases Seven Concept Ahead of Los Angeles Auto Show Presentation

Hyundai Teases Seven Concept Ahead of Los Angeles Auto Sh...

Hyundai has teased some early images of the Seven concept, which it plans to unveil in full at the Los Angeles Auto Show later this month. Not surprisingly, ...

More Articles

From this author

Derek Boshouwers
Articles By
Derek Boshouwers
Vehicle Sales Were Down Almost 14 Percent in ...
Article
Nissan Ariya
Nissan Will Bring New Ariya EV to Montreal Au...
Article
2022 Hyundai Tucson Urban
Confirmed: Hyundai Tucson Urban Trim Coming t...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Nissan Showcases Ariya Single Seater Concept
Nissan Showcases Ariya Single...
Video
Infiniti Announces 2030 Electrification Plan and Shows Off a Concept
Infiniti Announces 2030 Elect...
Video
The Next Honda Civic Si, More Powerful than Advertised?
The Next Honda Civic Si, More...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 