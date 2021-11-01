The last time Stellantis had a themed day of presentations was back in July, when it put on EV Day. On that occasion we got a quick look at an updated version of the Airflow Vision concept first shown early in 2020, back when Stellantis was still Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles. This week, Software Day also featured an appearance by the prototype.

The Airflow, a sleek, coupe-ish crossover in the same visual and dimensional ballpark as the VW ID.4 and Kia EV6, for example, was on hand particularly to showcase some of the new software and other innovations Stellantis is working on, on a day when the auto giant proclaimed its intention to become a tech company as much as it is a carmaker. It’s a goal that makes Stellantis executives predict the company will enjoy $20 billion of added annual revenue by 2030.

Photo: Stellantis The Chrysler Airflow concept, front

But back to the Airflow. At one point in the Software Day festivities, Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares was shown driving the prototype onto the stage, revealing a model that looks quite close to production-ready.

There was no word on this day about when we might actually get to see that production-ready Airflow, but it’s worth noting that the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas is taking place next month. As well, Stellantis has promised a big announcement in the EV domain for next spring. And of course, in more general terms, we know that Stellantis is making much of its ambitious electrification plans and seems pretty serious about filling its lineup with EVs in the next few years.

Stay tuned.

Photo: Stellantis The Chrysler Airflow concept, interior

Photo: Stellantis The Chrysler Airflow concept, front

Photo: Stellantis The Chrysler Airflow concept, profile