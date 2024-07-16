• Porsche's Macan EV range welcomes two new models, a rear-wheel drive base variant and a Macan 4S.

When we attended the presentation of the electric Macan in Germany last fall, Porsche made clear its intention to launch the model with two configurations to start with, but that other variants would follow.

The automaker has now announced two new variants of the Macan EV. Recall that at launch, Porsche introduced one base variant and another focused on high performance. The Macan 4 offers 402 hp, the Macan Turbo 630.

Porsche now adds a new entry-level variant called simply Macan, as well as the Macan 4S, positioned between the existing Macan 4 and Macan Turbo variants. That new base model is in rear-wheel drive configuration only.

Porsche Canada confirmed the new Macan EV variants will be available in Canada.

2025 Porsche Macan 4S EV | Photo: Porsche

Powertrains for the 2025 Porsche Macan and Macan 4S electric models

The new entry-level Macan EV will use the same 100-kWh battery (95.0 kWh usable) as the AWD Macan 4, but it will only power a single motor positioned on the rear axle. This is the same motor that powers the all-wheel-drive Macan 4 and which is good for up to 355 hp and 415 lb-ft of torque. This rear-wheel drive Macan electric version is 243 lb lighter than the Macan 4, which is interesting considering the high weight of all electric models.

The Macan 4S is equipped with a new rear-mounted engine, combined with the same front motor as the Macan 4 and Macan Turbo. Total output from the Macan 4S is 442 hp, with a brief supercharger that can boost output to 509 hp. We're talking about a 0-100 km/h time of 4.1 seconds.

Both new models get adaptive air suspension and dampers via the PASM (Porsche Active Suspension Management) system. Rear steerable wheels are optional on both models, while the Macan 4S can also be fitted with Porsche's torque vectoring system.

New colour and wheel options are also on the menu.

2025 Porsche Macan Electric, in profile | Photo: Porsche

Porsche is introducing as well an off-road design package to enhance the Macan EV’s capabilities on rougher terrain. Available on all versions, it gives the model a redesigned front bumper to improve the approach angle to 17.5 degrees. What's more, with the standard air suspension, the package increases ground clearance by 10 mm, for a total of 195 mm.

Further improvements have been made to the interior, mainly with regards to the screen displays.

Porsche expects deliveries of the two new Macan EV variants to start in the fourth quarter of this year. They can be ordered now, with prices start at $94,900 for the Macan and $106,900 for the Macan 4S in Canada.

2025 Porsche Macan 4S EV, front | Photo: Porsche

2025 Porsche Macan 4S EV, interior | Photo: Porsche

2025 Porsche Macan Electric, rear | Photo: Porsche