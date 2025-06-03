Remember the Chrysler Halcyon concept unveiled last year? This futuristic-looking four-door sedan, inspired by the Dodge Charger EV, seemed far from ever entering production.

However, according to Chrysler CEO Chris Feuell, the idea of a production version is indeed on the table—or at least, a model directly inspired by the concept.

The Successor to the Chrysler 300?

Chrysler ended production of the 300 in 2023, but Feuell believes the sedan segment is ripe for a strong comeback. In an interview with the Detroit Free Press, he stated he has "great confidence in Chrysler's roadmap and our ability to launch these products." The Halcyon could therefore become the spiritual heir to the 300, that icon of North American roads.

The Chrysler Halcyon concept | Photo: Chrysler

A platform shared with the Dodge Charger EV

If it comes to fruition, the Halcyon could be based on the same architecture as the electric Charger: a 400-volt platform, a 100.5-kWh battery, up to 670 hp and 627 lb-ft of torque. Going by the Charger's numbers, range could vary from 400 to 510 km, depending on the configuration.

A bold shift for Chrysler

The Halcyon wouldn't arrive alone. It's already been reported that Chrysler is also preparing an SUV derived from the same concept, and a major refresh of the Pacifica is said to be planned for 2026. The revised minivan is expected to debut by the end of 2025, consolidating the brand's rebirth.

What to expect for 2027

The launch of a production Halcyon is not expected before 2027, but Chrysler could unveil more details by the end of 2025. In a market where sedans have yielded a ton of ground to SUVs, Chrysler is banking on distinctive style, electrification and a name that evokes calm... but with hair-raising power.