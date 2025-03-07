Volkswagen continues to expand its range of electric vehicles with the ID.Every1, an electric city car concept unveiled this week. Destined to become an entry-level car for the brand, the EV should hit the European and other global markets in 2027 with a starting price of around €20,000. (or around $30,000 CAD). It could be marketed as the ID.1, following in the footsteps of VW's ID range.

Electric vehicles are still too expensive for many consumers, but automakers are looking to make the technology more accessible. Volkswagen is planning a full range of affordable models, starting with the ID.2, a compact expected for 2026 at less than €25,000, which will not be sold in Canada. The ID.1 will follow, but we expect it to also shun big-car-loving North America.

Volkswagen ID.Every1, in profile | Photo: Volkswagen

A revised MEB platform for greater accessibility

The ID.Every1 is based on a low-cost version of the MEB platform used by the ID.4 and ID.Buzz models. Suitable for small cars, the modified platform is shorter and equipped with a single front-mounted motor. It will also be used for the ID.2 and other Volkswagen Group models.

Technical specifications announced for the ID.Every1 include a front-mounted 94-hp electric motor. The battery provides a range of 250 km, according to the European WLTP cycle. Top speed is 130 km/h.

Length is similar to that of the Mini Cooper, at 3.88 metres. Rear load capacity is around 305 litres.

Volkswagen ID.Every1, three-quarters rear | Photo: Volkswagen

A seductive design

The ID.Every1 might not show itself in the U.S., but its design innovations should, as they are integrated into other new VW models worldwide. Its aesthetics, designed by VW design chief Andreas Mindt, are intended to be warmer and friendlier.

“The ID.Every1 has a self-assured appearance but remains likable, thanks to details such as the dynamic front lights and the smiling rear,” explained Mindt. “These design elements make it more than just a car; they give it character and an identity that people can relate to.”

Volkswagen is committed to producing nine new electric models by 2027, including some based on its new SSP platform. Originally scheduled for 2026, that platform will now probably arrive in 2028 or later, and will serve as the basis for the next-generation Golf Mk9 and the T-Roc SUV.

Volkswagen ID.Every1, interior | Photo: Volkswagen

Volkswagen ID.Every1, seating | Photo: Volkswagen

Volkswagen ID.Every1, front | Photo: Volkswagen