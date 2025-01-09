Last year, Chrysler presented the Halcyon concept, a sporty, eye-catching electric sedan. The study was a replacement of sorts for the Airflow concept, which had been shown a few years back, before being shown the exit door.

The Halcyon was the next logical step. At the time of its presentation, the company said some of the vehicle's features were likely to be introduced with future production models. Namely, it referred to the next evolution of Stow 'n Go seating, as well as new battery technology.

This week, Chrysler announced plans for a production version of Halcyon. Confirmation came from Chrysler CEO Christine Feuell, who spoke with CNBC. She did not say when the model might go into production.

The Chrysler Halcyon concept | Photo: Chrysler

Of course, we can expect certain elements of the concept to be dropped in favour of a more practical and cost-effective design. Those rear-opening coach doors, for instance, and the butterfly-wing roof panels.

A production version of this sleek model would be pretty good news for Chrysler, the future of which remains decidedly uncertain and fragile. The company is also working on an SUV, as well as a new generation of the only model it still offers, the Pacifica minivan.

It’s not known yet whether future models will be electric-only or feature gasoline-powered engines. Considering the new trend adopted by certain manufacturers, and the modular nature of Stellantis' STLA platforms, we can imagine a plurality of powertrains for Chrysler’s future models.