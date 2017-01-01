The Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) Group is recalling 27,634 Pacifica hybrid minivans worldwide because a connection within the 12-volt battery system could present a fire hazard.

In Canada, 3,370 models are affected by the campaign.

The automaker said in a statement that it is aware of a "small number of related fires" that have occurred. It did not mention exactly how many, though it did add that all but one occurred in Canada (the other was in Minnesota). FCA is aware of one injury related to this issue, but did not provide additional information regarding that incident.

The recall specifically targets 2017 to 2020 editions of the Pacifica hybrid. Neither the model's high-voltage battery nor its electrified propulsion system has any relation to the defect. Gasoline variants are not affected by the recall.

Discover Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

As a precautionary measure, FCA is asking owners to avoid parking their vehicles inside buildings or structures. They are also advised not to park near other vehicles or place objects or liquids that could spill into the second row of seats.

FCA will begin sending notices to affected customers the week of June 22.

Customers will be advised to have their vehicles inspected by a dealer. If the 12-volt system connection shows no signs of corrosion, the vehicle will be returned to the customer after the connection has been tightened. If there are signs of corrosion, the dealer will keep the vehicle for repair and provide a courtesy car to the customer.

Since FCA is still investigating the situation, affected customers may be given a second notice to schedule an additional visit to the dealer.